Colomina's Absence Until 2026 Brings Vique Gomes Out of Obscurity The Midfielder on Loan from Villarreal Becomes the Sole Alternative to Mangada and Ben Hamed in the Engine Room

Rubén Torrecilla will have no choice but to rely on the young midfielder Vique Gomes for the remainder of 2025. The absence of Roger Colomina for two to three months has left Hércules' engine room severely depleted, with many doubts and high-stakes matches ahead, as the team has once again plummeted into relegation positions after losing to Sevilla's reserve team.

In the Andalusian capital, Colomina fell in battle, and his clavicle fracture will require surgery. He won't return until 2026, and the options are drastically reduced for Torrecilla, who has yet to find the right formula in midfield.

The Cameroonian Ben Hamed, signed last summer from Amorebieta, has proven himself in this early stage of the league as a midfielder who can reach the opponent's area, but also with significant shortcomings in decision-making near his centre-backs. He is not a reliable defensive pivot, and this was evident again in Seville when he conceded a penalty in a seemingly harmless situation. This incident greatly angered Torrecilla, who did not hide his displeasure in the press room, but Ben Hamed will have to play a key role in the coming weeks and months due to the lack of available players.

Meanwhile, the Alicante native Carlos Mangada has so far proven to be the most reliable option alongside Colomina, despite his profile not being defensive. The youth player now becomes a crucial piece in Hércules' setup while awaiting reinforcements in the winter transfer window for this midfield.

Lastly, the young Vique Gomes will also have to play a role, despite having only played one minute in Teruel so far. The 22-year-old pivot from Guinea-Bissau arrived practically on the last day of the transfer window from Villarreal C after the option of Diego Méndez (Rayo Vallecano) fell through for Hércules due to an injury. Vique's contribution is a complete unknown; he had no place in Villarreal B, which competes in the same category as Hércules, and so far, he has not earned the trust of the Extremaduran coach.

On another note, the attacking midfielder Unai Ropero will undergo tests in the coming hours to determine the extent of the knee injury suffered in Seville. Initially, the outlook is positive, and the club is hopeful he can return in two to three weeks.