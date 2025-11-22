The Coldest Town in Alicante During the Polar Front: -3 Degrees Maximum and -5 Minimum The second day of this cold spell particularly affects mountain areas, where the lowest values are recorded. This Friday, the city of Alicante has experienced an average temperature well below the seasonal norms.

On the second day of wintry temperatures in November in the province of Alicante due to the arrival of the polar air front, temperatures have plummeted across the region. However, in some areas of Alicante, the drop has been much more abrupt, reaching negative values.

In the interior and mountainous areas, thermometers have recorded -5 degrees this morning. Once again, Confrides, in the Sierra de Aitana, has been the coldest point in Alicante, following a Friday where it already held that title.

This time, temperatures have dropped even further, and thermometers have consistently shown negative readings. In fact, this small village of fewer than 200 inhabitants has once again set records for both the lowest minimums and the lowest maximums.

Confrides has not exceeded -3 degrees, which has been its highest temperature so far this Saturday, according to data from the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet). This town in the interior of Alicante has also recorded the lowest minimums, with -5.3 degrees. A situation that contrasts sharply with, for example, Teulada or La Vila, where the lowest temperature was 10 degrees.

Among the municipalities where it has been coldest from Friday night to Saturday morning, apart from Confrides, is Agres with -4.4 degrees. Alcoi, Banyeres de Mariola, or Villena have also recorded very low minimums, more than -2 degrees, while Alfafara and nearby municipalities have also had minimums below zero degrees. Regarding the highest minimums recorded this Friday.

Polar Air Influx

The Arctic air mass has plummeted temperatures in the province of Alicante, bringing marks typical of early January. According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the average temperature in the city of Alicante this Friday was 14.6 degrees, four degrees less than the previous day and almost ten compared to a week ago.

The episode has brought fully winter temperatures for the season, and Aemet has explained that it is "uncommon for November to have such a low temperature as reached this Friday and Saturday." These are figures that have not occurred "since November 2013."

As the temperature drop has been gradual and there is not much wind blowing at the moment, we may not have noticed that a week ago at noon we had around 22 °C and today less than 15.

Temperature at noon in the capitals since the past day 14. pic.twitter.com/gwuManGn1k — AEMET Comunitat Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) November 21, 2025

It is a completely wintry day, bringing snow to many parts of Spain. In Alicante, temperatures have plummeted both inland and along the coast, although the minimums remain higher in the latter. The wind is not helping either, reaching 88 kilometres per hour in mountainous areas, according to Avamet data.