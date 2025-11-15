The Civil Guard and the Generalitat coordinate new actions in Alicante to curb illegal constructions A phenomenon that is multiplying in rural and peri-urban areas, overwhelming many municipalities

The Civil Guard and the Generalitat have joined forces to curb the advance of illegal constructions in the province of Alicante, a phenomenon that is multiplying in rural and peri-urban areas, overwhelming many municipalities.

The technical session, held alongside the Nature Protection Service of the Armed Institute (Seprona), allowed for the updating of protocols, sharing of sensitive information, and refining coordination against a problem that threatens the territory and the administration's control capacity.

Both institutions maintain coordinated efforts with special focus on the activity in the Valencian Community, particularly in the province of Alicante, in response to the proliferation of illegal settlements and constructions in various environments.

Representing the Valencian Agency for Territorial Protection (AVPT) were the director-manager, Santiago Gambín Candel, and the Inspector of Urban Legality Coordination, Cristina Cebrián Martínez, who presented the advances and updates in environmental and territorial protection regulations.

Furthermore, the AVPT, the Armed Institute, and the Alicante City Council continue to promote joint actions to optimize prevention, inspection, and coordination in the application of urban legality, effectively responding to the challenges posed by this issue.

The Ministry of Environment reiterates its firm commitment to territorial protection and the defense of orderly and sustainable development, in strict compliance with current regulations and in collaboration with all competent public administrations.