Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La Audiencia ordena interrogar como testigo a la periodista Maribel Vilaplana por su comida con Mazón el día de la dana
Luxury watch stolen.
Luxury watch stolen. GC

Civil Guard Arrests Repeat Offender in Pilar de la Horadada for Three Thefts in Less Than 48 Hours

The arrested individual, with numerous prior offences, forced a vehicle, stole a car, and also broke into a house, stealing a high-end watch.

O, Bartual

Alicante

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 10:10

Comenta

The Civil Guard has arrested a 29-year-old man with numerous prior offences for allegedly committing up to three thefts in Pilar de la Horadada in less than 48 hours. The suspect stole a vehicle, robbed inside a car, and broke into a house.

The investigation began in mid-October when a resident reported his car stolen the previous night. Hours later, according to the Civil Guard, another local reported a break-in and theft from his car and home, where tools, documents, and valuable items worth 30,000 euros were taken.

In response, the Civil Guard officers in Pilar de la Horadada conducted inspections at the affected house and vehicles, gathering various clues for the investigation. After analysing the collected evidence, investigators identified a vehicle matching the one stolen on October 13.

Subsequently, after the necessary inquiries, the car was located hours later. The investigations and comparison of evidence from both crime scenes allowed the full identification of the alleged perpetrator, an individual without a fixed address who moved between empty or abandoned houses in the area.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

On October 15, with the collaboration of the Local Police of Pilar de la Horadada, the suspect was located in a tool shed on a rural path, where he was arrested. During the search of this small dwelling, the stolen vehicle and a high-end watch valued at thousands of euros were recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

The detainee, a 29-year-old man with numerous prior offences, is charged with the alleged crimes of burglary, theft from a vehicle, and unlawful use of a vehicle, and was brought before the Court of Instruction No. 3 of Orihuela.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El delicioso negocio que hace Alicante con el antiguo quiosco Peret
  2. 2 Nueva duración para las mascletàs de las Hogueras de Alicante y sin sitio aún para los castillos de fuegos
  3. 3 Hasta 64 personas investigadas por la trama de construcción de asentamientos ilegales en las partidas rurales de Alicante
  4. 4 Angustioso rescate en Alicante: un anciano pasa cuatro horas atrapado tras caer por el Benacantil
  5. 5 Derriban el edificio del antiguo Sfera de Maisonnave para levantar un nuevo gigante comercial en Alicante
  6. 6 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla por viento en Alicante mientras las noches tropicales baten el récord histórico
  7. 7 Así detiene la Policía a dos fugitivos en plena calle de un municipio de Alicante
  8. 8 Un pequeño pueblo de 171 habitantes es el municipio con las rentas más altas de Alicante
  9. 9 El Hércules golea (3-0) en homenaje a Solde y toma impulso
  10. 10 El municipio de Alicante en el que disfrutar de la ruta de la tapa este fin de semana

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Civil Guard Arrests Repeat Offender in Pilar de la Horadada for Three Thefts in Less Than 48 Hours