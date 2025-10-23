Civil Guard Arrests Repeat Offender in Pilar de la Horadada for Three Thefts in Less Than 48 Hours The arrested individual, with numerous prior offences, forced a vehicle, stole a car, and also broke into a house, stealing a high-end watch.

The Civil Guard has arrested a 29-year-old man with numerous prior offences for allegedly committing up to three thefts in Pilar de la Horadada in less than 48 hours. The suspect stole a vehicle, robbed inside a car, and broke into a house.

The investigation began in mid-October when a resident reported his car stolen the previous night. Hours later, according to the Civil Guard, another local reported a break-in and theft from his car and home, where tools, documents, and valuable items worth 30,000 euros were taken.

In response, the Civil Guard officers in Pilar de la Horadada conducted inspections at the affected house and vehicles, gathering various clues for the investigation. After analysing the collected evidence, investigators identified a vehicle matching the one stolen on October 13.

Subsequently, after the necessary inquiries, the car was located hours later. The investigations and comparison of evidence from both crime scenes allowed the full identification of the alleged perpetrator, an individual without a fixed address who moved between empty or abandoned houses in the area.

On October 15, with the collaboration of the Local Police of Pilar de la Horadada, the suspect was located in a tool shed on a rural path, where he was arrested. During the search of this small dwelling, the stolen vehicle and a high-end watch valued at thousands of euros were recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

The detainee, a 29-year-old man with numerous prior offences, is charged with the alleged crimes of burglary, theft from a vehicle, and unlawful use of a vehicle, and was brought before the Court of Instruction No. 3 of Orihuela.