Christmas Lights in Alicante: Champagne Colour and Football Field Power The City Council has distributed over 2.6 million LED bulbs across 130 locations in the city centre, neighbourhoods, and beaches.

One of the Christmas decorations on Alicante's Explanada.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 12:50 Comenta Share

Alicante has decided that this Christmas, it not only wants to shine but to dazzle. Starting this Friday, a completely renewed lighting display promises to leave both residents and visitors in awe.

This festive season, the traditional cold white and classic blue will be overshadowed by champagne colour, a warm and elegant tone that will transform the streets into postcard-perfect scenes for Instagram.

Ampliar Tourists take photos under the lights on the Explanada. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

Moreover, Alicante's Christmas lights will have a combined power of 214,600 watts, nearly equivalent to the lighting of a professional football field.

In total, the City Council has installed over 2.6 million LED lights throughout the city, from the centre to the neighbourhoods, including the Explanada and the beaches.

Ampliar Light decoration in Montañeta Square. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

The route features 130 illuminated spots, with 557 arches, 546 motifs on lampposts, 1,800 metres of garlands, and 29 'Happy Holidays' signs.

The Councillor for Infrastructure, Cristina García, described Alicante's Christmas lights as "spectacular." They serve to "enliven our streets and help boost the commercial and hospitality sectors."

New Tree and Giant Decorations for Instagram

The grand Christmas tree, standing 18 metres tall, arrives renewed on Constitution Avenue. This year, it forgoes changing lights in favour of a fixed, uniform tone that is more elegant, matching the new 'brilliant champagne' style that will dominate the centre of Alicante.

Along this pedestrian avenue, two giant Christmas figures have already been erected, alongside three more installed on the Explanada and another in Montañeta Square. This will be the tour of these elements through Alicante's Christmas, which will be reflected in Instagram feeds.

These decorations are shaped like large Christmas gifts and balls. "We want Alicante to experience a grand Christmas with all the scheduled activities where decoration and lights play a fundamental role," explained the councillor.