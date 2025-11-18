Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Así serán las luces de Navidad en Alicante: color champán y potencia de un campo de fútbol
One of the Christmas decorations on Alicante's Explanada. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

Christmas Lights in Alicante: Champagne Colour and Football Field Power

The City Council has distributed over 2.6 million LED bulbs across 130 locations in the city centre, neighbourhoods, and beaches.

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 12:50

Comenta

Alicante has decided that this Christmas, it not only wants to shine but to dazzle. Starting this Friday, a completely renewed lighting display promises to leave both residents and visitors in awe.

This festive season, the traditional cold white and classic blue will be overshadowed by champagne colour, a warm and elegant tone that will transform the streets into postcard-perfect scenes for Instagram.

Tourists take photos under the lights on the Explanada. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

Moreover, Alicante's Christmas lights will have a combined power of 214,600 watts, nearly equivalent to the lighting of a professional football field.

In total, the City Council has installed over 2.6 million LED lights throughout the city, from the centre to the neighbourhoods, including the Explanada and the beaches.

Light decoration in Montañeta Square. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

The route features 130 illuminated spots, with 557 arches, 546 motifs on lampposts, 1,800 metres of garlands, and 29 'Happy Holidays' signs.

The Councillor for Infrastructure, Cristina García, described Alicante's Christmas lights as "spectacular." They serve to "enliven our streets and help boost the commercial and hospitality sectors."

New Tree and Giant Decorations for Instagram

The grand Christmas tree, standing 18 metres tall, arrives renewed on Constitution Avenue. This year, it forgoes changing lights in favour of a fixed, uniform tone that is more elegant, matching the new 'brilliant champagne' style that will dominate the centre of Alicante.

Along this pedestrian avenue, two giant Christmas figures have already been erected, alongside three more installed on the Explanada and another in Montañeta Square. This will be the tour of these elements through Alicante's Christmas, which will be reflected in Instagram feeds.

Follow TODOAlicante's channel on WhatsApp

These decorations are shaped like large Christmas gifts and balls. "We want Alicante to experience a grand Christmas with all the scheduled activities where decoration and lights play a fundamental role," explained the councillor.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Beto Company, nuevo entrenador del Hércules
  2. 2 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por lluvias
  3. 3 Atacan con pintadas el negocio familiar de la madre de Vito Quiles en Elche tras una polémica mención de Pablo Iglesias
  4. 4 Un intenso aparato eléctrico ilumina la noche en Alicante
  5. 5 Avisan de nuevos cortes de luz en Alicante justo cuando llega la ola de frío
  6. 6 Una masa de aire polar desplomará las temperaturas en Alicante este fin de semana y puede dejar heladas y nieve en el interior
  7. 7 El futuro de la alta velocidad desde Alicante: viajes más largos por una nueva parada en Madrid
  8. 8 Un gran show de luz y sonido recibirá al Belén Gigante de Alicante
  9. 9 Ultimátum de los conductores de los autobuses interurbanos de Alicante: habrá huelga indefinida si no se alcanza ya un acuerdo
  10. 10 La avenida Constitución de Alicante deslumbrará esta Navidad con un espectacular despliegue de luces y adornos gigantes

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Christmas Lights in Alicante: Champagne Colour and Football Field Power

Christmas Lights in Alicante: Champagne Colour and Football Field Power