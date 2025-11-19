Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Últimas entradas a la venta para el partido del Elche CF frente al Real Madrid
El Corte Inglés in Alicante, illuminated during past Christmas seasons. TA

Christmas Arrives in Alicante: Date, Time, and Details of El Corte Inglés' Heartwarming Lighting Ceremony

Children from the Oncology Unit at Doctor Balmis will press the button

M.H.

Alicante

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 13:40

Comenta

Magic returns to Alicante this Christmas with a special event organised by El Corte Inglés. On Friday, November 21st at 7 PM on Churruca Street, children from the Oncology Unit at the General Hospital Doctor Balmis will have the honour of pressing the button that will officially light up Christmas, illuminating the facades of the centre.

The event will commence with a performance by the Musiquetos choir from Maristas School in Alicante, led by their musical director, Álex Huertas. They will perform carols and traditional Christmas music. During the performance, a story will be narrated to the rhythm of music, creating an atmosphere full of emotion and Christmas spirit.

The lighting will illuminate the spectacular tapestry of over 1,500 m² of facade and 200,000 LED lights, as well as the canopies adorned with a cascade of 300 garlands and over half a million lights.

"This Christmas, we wanted to give special prominence to children, their voices, and those songs that are passed down from generation to generation and accompany us year after year," said Silvia Aguilar, Communications Director of El Corte Inglés in Alicante. "The participation of children from the Oncology Unit makes this lighting ceremony even more emotional."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investigan si un paciente ingresado en Elche con meningitis por listeria ingirió un producto contaminado incluido en la última alerta alimentaria
  2. 2 La Casa de Papá Noel de Alicante ya tiene fecha de apertura: cita previa y ubicación
  3. 3 Beto Company se pone al frente del Hércules sin tiempo para una revolución
  4. 4 Así serán las luces de Navidad en Alicante: color champán y potencia de un campo de fútbol
  5. 5 «El próximo año podríamos tener el primer fármaco efectivo contra el cáncer de páncreas»
  6. 6 Alicante flexibilizará las condiciones de las ayudas al alquiler joven tras quedar fuera un 90% de los aspirantes
  7. 7 Primeras prácticas hospitalarias para los estudiantes de Medicina de la UA
  8. 8 La magia oculta de la Navidad en Alicante: las manos que montan el Belén de la Montañeta
  9. 9 La Guardia Civil detiene a tres delincuentes por el robo de tres toneladas de cable de cobre en Alicante y Albacete
  10. 10 TodoAlicante celebra esta noche la gran gala de los Premios Alicantinos 2025

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Christmas Arrives in Alicante: Date, Time, and Details of El Corte Inglés' Heartwarming Lighting Ceremony

Christmas Arrives in Alicante: Date, Time, and Details of El Corte Inglés&#039; Heartwarming Lighting Ceremony