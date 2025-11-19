Christmas Arrives in Alicante: Date, Time, and Details of El Corte Inglés' Heartwarming Lighting Ceremony Children from the Oncology Unit at Doctor Balmis will press the button

Magic returns to Alicante this Christmas with a special event organised by El Corte Inglés. On Friday, November 21st at 7 PM on Churruca Street, children from the Oncology Unit at the General Hospital Doctor Balmis will have the honour of pressing the button that will officially light up Christmas, illuminating the facades of the centre.

The event will commence with a performance by the Musiquetos choir from Maristas School in Alicante, led by their musical director, Álex Huertas. They will perform carols and traditional Christmas music. During the performance, a story will be narrated to the rhythm of music, creating an atmosphere full of emotion and Christmas spirit.

The lighting will illuminate the spectacular tapestry of over 1,500 m² of facade and 200,000 LED lights, as well as the canopies adorned with a cascade of 300 garlands and over half a million lights.

"This Christmas, we wanted to give special prominence to children, their voices, and those songs that are passed down from generation to generation and accompany us year after year," said Silvia Aguilar, Communications Director of El Corte Inglés in Alicante. "The participation of children from the Oncology Unit makes this lighting ceremony even more emotional."