Chase in Alicante City Centre: Man Flees After Assaulting Woman, Leaving a Trail of Banknotes The perpetrator asked the victim for a cigarette outside a gaming hall and took advantage of the distraction to steal her handbag containing a large amount of cash and all her belongings.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Thursday, 27 November 2025, 11:55 Comenta Share

The National Police have arrested a 46-year-old man following a chase through the streets of Alicante city centre. The individual assaulted a woman outside a gaming hall, stealing her handbag and fleeing. Officers attempted to apprehend him as he left a trail of banknotes along the street. The police managed to recover €5,800 in cash, as well as all the victim's belongings from her handbag.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 24th November. A Citizen Security unit was dispatched by the CIMACC-091 control room to the scene where a woman was reportedly being pursued by a man. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a nose injury and she pointed out the direction in which the suspect had fled.

According to the woman, she was leaving the gaming hall near Alicante city centre and heading to a hotel when the suspect initiated a conversation with her. He asked for a cigarette, and as she took it out of her handbag, a €50 note fell out. After walking a few more metres, the suspect violently snatched her handbag and fled.

A perimeter was quickly established around the scene, monitoring all escape routes, and the assailant was located within minutes attempting to flee on foot. A foot chase ensued as he dropped part of the stolen money, leaving banknotes behind.

Officers caught up with the suspect, finding him with banknotes in his pockets and the victim's handbag in his hands. He was subsequently arrested, showing little cooperation with the police. The officers managed to recover €5,800 in cash within minutes. The detainee was brought before the Duty Magistrate's Court, which will continue with the proceedings.