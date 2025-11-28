The Chapí Theatre in Villena Celebrates its Centenary with a Special ONCE Lottery Ticket A national lottery will feature the image of the iconic Villena theatre on 5.5 million tickets on December 6th

The mayor, representatives from ONCE, and the Chapí Theatre present the commemorative lottery ticket for the theatre's centenary.

Ismael Martínez Villena Friday, 28 November 2025, 13:55

The Chapí Theatre in Villena commemorates its centenary with the issuance of a special ONCE lottery ticket, with the draw scheduled for December 6th. In total, five and a half million tickets will be distributed across the country, an initiative that will bring the image of the historic Villena theatre to thousands of homes. The official presentation of the ticket was attended by the mayor, Fulgencio José Cerdán; the director of ONCE in Alicante, Estela Medina; the director of the Chapí Theatre, Paco Flor; and the councillor for Culture, María Server.

In 2024, the Chapí Theatre recorded over 22,000 spectators across 55 performances, establishing itself as one of the most active venues in the Valencian Community. Its history dates back to December 1925, when it opened its doors in homage to the Villena composer Ruperto Chapí, following more than a decade of efforts led by the board established in 1914 by Salvador Amorós Martínez.

The building, which had remained abandoned for years, underwent extensive restoration before reopening to the public on April 24, 1999. Since then, the theatre has revived its cultural activity with a stable and diverse programme.

Architecturally, the Chapí Theatre stands out for its combination of styles, featuring neo-Arabic and medieval elements, horseshoe arches, Nasrid columns, and a distinct Orientalist character. The side facades and the stage box retain the essence of the original project, while the interior maintains the beauty of its primitive structure, enriched in the latest renovation with ornamentation that reproduces the splendour of its early years.

Currently, the theatre has a capacity of 864 seats distributed among the stalls, first floor, and amphitheatre. Additionally, it includes a café, dressing rooms, rehearsal rooms, and a large orchestra pit, making it a venue equipped to host top-level performances.

The figure of Ruperto Chapí, born in Villena in 1851, is closely linked to the theatre's identity. A child prodigy, he conducted his first band at just 12 years old and became one of Spain's great composers, known for zarzuelas such as "La Revoltosa," "La Bruja," and "La Tempestad," as well as operas like "Margarita la Tornera."