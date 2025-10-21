The Chamber of Commerce and the Villena City Council Present the FP Pyme 2025 Fair The Chamber of Commerce Incubator in Villena will host the event with the participation of 14 vocational training centres on October 28th

The Councillor for Employment and Economic Development, Paula García; the Mayor of Villena, Fulgencio Cerdán, and the Director General of the Chamber of Commerce, Rafael Fernández.

The Alicante Chamber of Commerce and the Villena City Council announced the upcoming FP Pyme 2025 Fair this Tuesday. This event aims to create a meeting space for businesses, freelancers, and vocational training centres in the Alto Vinalopó region, strengthening the connection between education and business sectors. Additionally, the Alicante Chamber of Commerce will offer a course titled 'Training for Tutors: Tools and Skills for Talent Management in Business', starting on October 29th.

The fair seeks to boost the employment prospects of vocational training students and align young, qualified talent with the real needs of businesses. Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to establish contacts, agreements, and collaborations with educational centres, as well as participate in round tables and talks on innovation, employment, and training.

The FP Pyme 2025 Fair will also feature 14 stands showcasing professional families and training cycles, where all centres from Villena and the surrounding area will present their offerings and student projects, fostering synergies that contribute to the growth of the region's business fabric. This activity will take place in the courtyard of the Villena Business Incubator.

The Director General of the Chamber of Commerce, Rafael Fernández, emphasized, "The focus of this activity is on businesses. It is designed for them to understand the training levels of the various professional families taught at the vocational training centres in Villena and the region. Above all, it aims to acquaint them with the regulatory framework of Dual Vocational Training and some successful experiences."

For the Chamber of Commerce's representative, "With this experience, any company will clearly understand the steps to integrate young people from this Dual Vocational Training programme into their activities." Fernández added, "These actions aim to maximize the development of young people in their training within the business framework."

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Villena, Fulgencio Cerdán, explained that this initiative is aimed at businesses to "provide them with all the necessary information to participate in training and real practice placements for individuals undertaking vocational training cycles, to understand how Dual Vocational Training works, and to benefit from these resources and training offered in Villena and the rest of the region."

In this regard, the Councillor for Employment and Economic Development, Paula García, highlighted the agreement between the City Council and the Chamber, which has enabled this series of activities. She also noted the importance of continuing to improve the facilities of the Business Incubator and the joint services provided by the City Council and the Chamber from these facilities.

Business Incubator

Both the Mayor and the Director General of the Chamber of Commerce have reminded that the Business Incubator facilities are being improved and updated to carry out "the joint effort" to better utilize these facilities, which currently host 12 business projects.

With this initiative, the Alicante Chamber of Commerce reaffirms its commitment to youth employability and the economic development of the province, bringing Vocational Training closer to the real world of business.