César Quintanilla's Sole Candidacy for CEV Presidency in Alicante The current president of Uepal will be elected at the same event

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 14:25 Comenta Share

César Quintanilla will be the next president of the Confederación Empresarial de la Comunitat Valenciana (CEV) in Alicante. The current president of the Unión Empresarial de la Provincia de Alicante (Uepal) has submitted his sole candidacy and will be elected at the upcoming electoral assembly, scheduled for November 6.

The deadline for candidacy submissions has closed, and Quintanilla was the only one to present his for the CEV in Alicante. Meanwhile, the current president of the Federación Empresarial Metalúrgica Valenciana (Femeval), Vicente Lafuente, was the sole candidate to register for the CEV leadership.

Lafuente is running with the backing of 29% of the full members of the General Assembly, 160 out of a total of 543 representatives, thus exceeding the 20% minimum required by the Confederation's Statutes to be a candidate.

Additionally, the other provincial CEVs also have sole candidates. In Valencia, the candidacy will be led by Eva Blasco García, representing Europa Travel, S.A, while in Castellón, it will be Luis M. Martí, representing the Provincial Association of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of Castellón (Ashotur).

With the proclamation of the candidacies, the electoral process begins, culminating in the election of the presidents and the renewal of the Confederation's governing bodies, continuing the model of business representation based on dialogue, cooperation, and the economic and social structuring of the Valencian Community.