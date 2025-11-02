Carlos Jarque, the Guardian of Gunpowder, Bids Farewell After Decades of Service in Alicante The Civil Guard, soul and security of the Hogueras mascletàs, begins his transition to reserve after safeguarding the festival that has marked his life and career for many years.

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Sunday, 2 November 2025, 21:10

A hero is sometimes the one who doesn't seek applause but ensures others can applaud in peace. This Sunday, as Alicante's sky trembled once more in a blend of fire, thunder, and emotion, the city witnessed an unforgettable moment: Carlos Jarque's last professional mascletà as a member of the Inspection and Private Security team of the Civil Guard's Intervention and Explosives Command in Alicante.

This time, the roar was not just gunpowder. It was pride, gratitude, and history. The Hogueras of Alicante, true to their spirit of recognizing those who make them possible, offered Jarque an honor reserved for very few: to ignite the initial fuse, giving the first push to the spectacle he has safeguarded throughout his years of service.

Ampliar Dedication of the mascletà to Carlos Jarque, for his work in the Civil Guard of Alicante. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

And when he lit the fuse, it not only led to a mascletà that unleashed the beast's roar - one that the pyrotechnicians of Coeters Dragón know well how to evoke - but also closed a chapter that will forever be etched in the golden book of the Hogueras of Alicante.

Passion in Profession

For over two decades, Carlos Jarque has been the vigilant eye before each explosion, the calm pulse amidst hundreds of kilos of gunpowder, the professional who arrived before anyone else, inspected, secured, and certified. The man who knew the art of fire and treated it with the respect and admiration that only someone deeply enamored with this tradition could feel.

He Not Only Inspects Mascletàs, He Lives Them

Every thunder is a heartbeat. Every cloud of gunpowder, an emotion etched in memory. Every vibration in the ground, a reminder that the festival is also soul, identity, and family. And he knows this well. Although of Extremaduran roots, Carlos has grown up in the warmth of Alicante, inhaling its Mediterranean breeze and learning to love what is ours as one loves the land that shapes them.

Moreover, the commitment to public service runs in his blood. His father was already part of the State Security Forces, and his brother also continues in the Civil Guard Command in Alicante, patrolling the Mediterranean waters that embrace the city from the Maritime Service.

The Legacy of Those Who Are Always There

There are people whose mission is to protect what others celebrate. People who blend into the crowd without seeking recognition, who make everything work without almost anyone noticing them. Such is Carlos Jarque, guardian of gunpowder, defender of safety, and custodian of a tradition that beats strongly in the hearts of the people of Alicante.

When he officially transitions to reserve on December 30th, no light will go out. On the contrary, the legacy of someone who dedicated his life, professionalism, and soul to his land will shine brighter. Because Alicante will continue to burst with emotion, and in every mascletà, in every thunder and firecracker that makes the chest vibrate, there will be an echo of his work.

Thank you, Carlos, guardian of gunpowder. Thank you for being there when no one was watching. For every morning of inspection. For every mascletà we enjoyed without fear. For turning your duty into an act of generosity towards this city and its culture. Your name is part of the sound that unites us.