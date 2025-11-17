Calp registers its own brand of white shrimp The label aims to highlight this gastronomic product, with 2,000 kilos arriving daily at the Calp port

P.S. Calp Monday, 17 November 2025, 12:50 Comenta Share

Calp has linked its name to one of the most typical products arriving at its port. The Calp council has completed the process to register the brand 'White Shrimp of Calp', a measure aimed at enhancing and promoting this marine product.

Thus, the brand 'White Shrimp of Calp' joins the already recognized brand 'Peix de Calp', launched years ago by the Town Hall, Creama, and the Brotherhood to enhance and promote the fish marketed from the town's Brotherhood.

The new label emphasizes the excellence of this gastronomic product, with two thousand kilos arriving daily at the Calp port, highlighting its versatility, "making it an ideal delicacy for both haute cuisine and home cooking," the council notes.

The mayor, Ana Sala, announced the news last Saturday during the "Sabors de la Mar" Gastronomic Days organized by Creama. Sala stated that "this decisive step will secure a quality label and strengthen our local gastronomic symbol. This seal recognizes the work of the entire chain: from the task to the market and its final destination in our kitchens and restaurants. Now we will accompany the brand with promotional actions and project it at fairs as a synonym of excellence and the Mediterranean."

During the event, the mayor also referred to the fishing sector crisis: "but a strong brand only holds with a strong sector: the label is of little use if we do not guarantee decent working conditions, an operational and safe port, and a chain that adds value from the sea to the plate. Our fleet needs oxygen and working days, and the port needs urgent improvements."