Calp demands fair funding from the Conselleria to ensure transportation for the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre

Calp City Council has requested an urgent review from the Conselleria of Social Welfare regarding the funding allocated for the transportation service of the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre, after confirming that the current contribution is insufficient to cover the actual cost of transporting users.

The centre provides daily care for individuals with functional diversity from eight municipalities in the Marina Alta and Baixa regions. Its work is essential in promoting personal development, autonomy, and social integration for those attending these facilities.

Although the responsibility for transportation lies with the Conselleria, it delegated the administrative processing and management of the contract to Calp City Council to expedite the procedure. However, the transferred funding does not cover the actual expenses of the service, especially due to the long distances between municipalities and the time required to complete the daily route.

The first tender was unsuccessful, and despite budgetary constraints, the City Council had to reissue the contract. Technically, the service should be divided into two independent routes (one from Marina Baixa and another from Marina Alta), but the lack of sufficient funding has forced the unification of both into a single route.

The City Council has aimed to convey "a clear and transparent message" to families, reminding them that the Conselleria is the responsible authority to guarantee this right, ensure transportation, and provide adequate funding.

The Councillor for Social Welfare, Itziar Doval, stated that "from Calp City Council, we are fulfilling the assigned task, managing the contract as requested." She adds that "our commitment is to continue working so that all users, regardless of their municipality of origin, can access the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre. It is essential that the Conselleria reviews the funding to offer a dignified and sustainable service."