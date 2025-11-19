Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The City Council of Calp calls for adequate funding to secure daily transportation to the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre. A.C.

Calp demands fair funding from the Conselleria to ensure transportation for the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre

The City Council claims that the current allocation does not cover the actual cost of the service that transports users from eight municipalities

Ismael Martinez

Calp

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 12:20

Comenta

Calp City Council has requested an urgent review from the Conselleria of Social Welfare regarding the funding allocated for the transportation service of the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre, after confirming that the current contribution is insufficient to cover the actual cost of transporting users.

The centre provides daily care for individuals with functional diversity from eight municipalities in the Marina Alta and Baixa regions. Its work is essential in promoting personal development, autonomy, and social integration for those attending these facilities.

Although the responsibility for transportation lies with the Conselleria, it delegated the administrative processing and management of the contract to Calp City Council to expedite the procedure. However, the transferred funding does not cover the actual expenses of the service, especially due to the long distances between municipalities and the time required to complete the daily route.

The first tender was unsuccessful, and despite budgetary constraints, the City Council had to reissue the contract. Technically, the service should be divided into two independent routes (one from Marina Baixa and another from Marina Alta), but the lack of sufficient funding has forced the unification of both into a single route.

The City Council has aimed to convey "a clear and transparent message" to families, reminding them that the Conselleria is the responsible authority to guarantee this right, ensure transportation, and provide adequate funding.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The Councillor for Social Welfare, Itziar Doval, stated that "from Calp City Council, we are fulfilling the assigned task, managing the contract as requested." She adds that "our commitment is to continue working so that all users, regardless of their municipality of origin, can access the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre. It is essential that the Conselleria reviews the funding to offer a dignified and sustainable service."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investigan si un paciente ingresado en Elche con meningitis por listeria ingirió un producto contaminado incluido en la última alerta alimentaria
  2. 2 Así serán las luces de Navidad en Alicante: color champán y potencia de un campo de fútbol
  3. 3 Beto Company se pone al frente del Hércules sin tiempo para una revolución
  4. 4 «El próximo año podríamos tener el primer fármaco efectivo contra el cáncer de páncreas»
  5. 5 Alicante flexibilizará las condiciones de las ayudas al alquiler joven tras quedar fuera un 90% de los aspirantes
  6. 6 Primeras prácticas hospitalarias para los estudiantes de Medicina de la UA
  7. 7 La magia oculta de la Navidad en Alicante: las manos que montan el Belén de la Montañeta
  8. 8 La Guardia Civil detiene a tres delincuentes por el robo de tres toneladas de cable de cobre en Alicante y Albacete
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este martes 18 de noviembre en Alicante
  10. 10 La jueza de la dana apunta a que Mazón mintió en el Congreso sobre la hora en la que conoció que hubo víctimas mortales

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Calp demands fair funding from the Conselleria to ensure transportation for the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre

Calp demands fair funding from the Conselleria to ensure transportation for the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre