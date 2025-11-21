CaixaBank inaugurates a new Business Centre in Elche to boost business development The new facilities offer advanced advisory services and specialised attention aimed at companies in the Elche area

Felipe Pulido and Roberto Martínez during the inauguration of CaixaBank's new Business Centre in Elche.

Ismael Martínez Elche Friday, 21 November 2025, 11:40

CaixaBank has officially inaugurated its new Business Centre on Marie Curie Street, 24, a modern space of 295 square metres designed to offer a closer, personalised, and efficient service to companies in Elche and its surrounding area. The new headquarters strengthens the entity's relationship with the Alicante business network and establishes itself as a strategic support point for SMEs and large corporations.

The inaugural event brought together representatives from the economic sector and local authorities, featuring the participation of Felipe Pulido, Commercial Director of CaixaBank's Business Banking in the Valencian Community and Murcia Region, and Roberto Martínez, Director of the Elche Business Centre.

During his speech, Pulido emphasised that "with this new space, CaixaBank reinforces its commitment to the companies of Elche, offering a comprehensive and specialised service that will enable them to face their growth and development challenges."

The executive also highlighted the entity's role in business financing: "In the first six months of this year, we have financed companies in the Valencian Community with more than 2.346 billion euros, 14% more than last year," he noted, underscoring CaixaBank's commitment to supporting economic activity and the expansion of businesses in the region.

The opening of the new centre adds to CaixaBank's network of offices and specialised spaces in the province of Alicante, consolidating its leadership in advisory services, innovation, and business support.