Brussels Airlines Adds New Flights to Belgium from Alicante-Elche Airport Lufthansa Group increases its operations at the Alicante terminal for next summer, with six routes to Germany, one to Prague, two to Switzerland, and a substantial boost to Belgium

Alicante-Elche Airport anticipates a record-breaking winter season with 8.2 million seats scheduled, marking a 10% increase compared to the previous low season, the best in history so far. Airlines have launched a significant number of new destinations between November and the end of March, but they are already looking ahead to the next summer season.

This is the case with the Lufthansa Group. The airline conglomerate has announced the sale of "a large number of new intercontinental routes and new European destinations, as well as numerous frequency increases." The airline will operate six routes to Germany including Stuttgart, Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Cologne, albeit with almost the same frequencies as last season. Additionally, it will fly to Prague, Czech Republic; Zurich and Geneva, in Switzerland; and Brussels, in Belgium.

The latter is the route where the group has strengthened the most for the upcoming summer. Belgium is the fifth international market for the airport, with 761,258 passengers so far in 2025, a 6.4% increase from 2024. According to Aena, Brussels' main airport accounts for more than half of all travelers to and from Alicante terminal.

It is therefore not surprising that Brussels Airlines, part of the Lufthansa Group, has increased its frequencies for next summer, from nine weekly flights to 14 in the summer season of 2026. The airline states in a communiqué that it has "increased its capacity on existing routes in Europe, particularly in Spain." In the case of Alicante, it will add five more weekly flights, the largest reinforcement of the German conglomerate.

Planning in Germany

As for the rest of the destinations, it maintains frequencies in Prague and increases by one more weekly flight in Zurich. Additionally, Swiss Airlines has announced it will operate a new route in Alicante next summer, connecting it with Geneva, a destination that until now was only flown by EasyJet during the high season.

The other major market where Lufthansa will fly is Germany. Some of the main companies operating at the Alicante terminal have already announced new routes to this country, such as Ryanair with flights to the German cities of Saarbrücken and Friedrichshafen, two routes unprecedented until now in one of the airport's main markets.

Germany is the second international market. So far in 2025, it has accumulated almost 932,000 travelers, a 13.6% increase, and is one of the regions with the most routes for winter. Therefore, it is not surprising that Ryanair has focused on this country, as has the Lufthansa Group, which opts to maintain its programming in Germany at a time when it has canceled more than 50 frequencies at German airports due to the "high costs" of operating in Germany.

This reduction will affect Düsseldorf, which will have one less frequency with Alicante during summer, while in Stuttgart, Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Cologne, it maintains the same number of flights as last season. The airline conglomerate announced in a communiqué detailing that "a large number of new intercontinental routes and new European destinations, as well as numerous frequency increases," have been put on sale.