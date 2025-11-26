Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the cameras that will monitor the municipality. TA

The 'Big Brother' of an Alicante Municipality: 93 New Security Cameras to Monitor the City 24/7

The project, with a budget of €878,000, will integrate 190 devices to enhance urban security

M.H.

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 14:55

Comenta

Dénia takes a significant step towards modernising its public security with the installation of an advanced surveillance system. With a total budget of €878,000, the project plans to integrate 93 new devices, adding to the 80 already present in various municipal buildings.

This system, to be deployed in three phases until 2027, will feature a total of 190 cameras, covering every corner of the public space and allowing comprehensive control of the city, as confirmed by the Dénia City Council.

A six-screen videowall will be installed at the Local Police headquarters

The innovative camera system will not only enhance road safety and crime prevention but also facilitate real-time data analysis. To achieve this, a six-screen videowall will be installed at the Local Police headquarters, enabling authorities to closely monitor the images captured by the cameras.

This ambitious project is supported by a 40% subsidy from the European funds of the Tourism Sustainability Plan in Destination, highlighting Dénia's commitment to improving the safety and quality of life of its residents.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

As the system expands and completes, the city will boast a cutting-edge surveillance network, transforming the Marina Alta municipality into a model of urban security in the Valencian Community.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere una agente medioambiental tras caer 50 metros durante un descenso de rappel en Alicante
  2. 2 Estos son los dos restaurantes de Alicante que conservan sus dos Estrellas Michelin
  3. 3 El alemán Blazic refuerza la portería del Hércules hasta 2027
  4. 4 El Millón de Euromillones toca en este municipio de Alicante
  5. 5 Alerta por el descontrol de colonias felinas en un municipio de Alicante: «Genera problemas de convivencia»
  6. 6 Cortes de tráfico y desvíos de autobuses el domingo por la Maratón Internacional Elche-Alicante
  7. 7 El Hércules, en manos de la FIFA para dar de alta a Mehdi Puch
  8. 8 La pista de hielo de Alicante irá en el Muelle 12 durante la Navidad
  9. 9 La Aemet reactiva la alerta amarilla en el norte de Alicante: estos son los municipios afectados
  10. 10 Alicante dispara el supereje deportivo de la Vía Parque con grandes obras que transformarán las pistas e instalaciones de los barrios

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The 'Big Brother' of an Alicante Municipality: 93 New Security Cameras to Monitor the City 24/7

The &#039;Big Brother&#039; of an Alicante Municipality: 93 New Security Cameras to Monitor the City 24/7