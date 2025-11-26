The 'Big Brother' of an Alicante Municipality: 93 New Security Cameras to Monitor the City 24/7 The project, with a budget of €878,000, will integrate 190 devices to enhance urban security

One of the cameras that will monitor the municipality.

M.H. Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 14:55 Comenta Share

Dénia takes a significant step towards modernising its public security with the installation of an advanced surveillance system. With a total budget of €878,000, the project plans to integrate 93 new devices, adding to the 80 already present in various municipal buildings.

This system, to be deployed in three phases until 2027, will feature a total of 190 cameras, covering every corner of the public space and allowing comprehensive control of the city, as confirmed by the Dénia City Council.

A six-screen videowall will be installed at the Local Police headquarters

The innovative camera system will not only enhance road safety and crime prevention but also facilitate real-time data analysis. To achieve this, a six-screen videowall will be installed at the Local Police headquarters, enabling authorities to closely monitor the images captured by the cameras.

This ambitious project is supported by a 40% subsidy from the European funds of the Tourism Sustainability Plan in Destination, highlighting Dénia's commitment to improving the safety and quality of life of its residents.

As the system expands and completes, the city will boast a cutting-edge surveillance network, transforming the Marina Alta municipality into a model of urban security in the Valencian Community.