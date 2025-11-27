Black Friday Boosts Hotel Bookings in Alicante for Peak Season A Hosbec analysis shows a significant increase in sales compared to a normal week in November, ranging from 35% to 50% | The offers have strict cancellation restrictions, ensuring a 99% execution rate, guaranteeing no customer loss

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Thursday, 27 November 2025, 17:05

Black Friday has now become a well-established tradition in Spain. The so-called Black Friday is no longer confined to the last weekend of November but extends almost throughout the month with 'flash' offers that help build up to the big discount week. These discounts now cover almost all sectors.

The tourism sector is no exception. Airlines launch significant discounts on flights from Alicante-Elche airport, and hotels also take advantage of this period to offer enticing deals and boost sales for the coming months.

According to the hotel association of the Valencian Community, Hosbec, "the hotel industry is not immune to this market trend, and the implementation of discounts and special conditions for the most forward-thinking customers is widespread." With offers ranging from a 25% discount on rates, this can increase to 35-40% for loyal customers.

Hosbec has highlighted the importance of this promotional period, which "greatly boosts sales" compared to any week in November. In fact, Black Friday boosts hotel bookings in Alicante by 35% to 50% over the normal volume for this time of year.

Many of these sales are already concentrated on the 2026 campaign, during periods such as Easter or the summer itself. "Spanish and European consumers have already decided on their holidays for next year and secure them with this offer of better prices, even lower than those paid in 2025," details the association. Many hotels direct these offers to advance bookings for the peak season.

A positive aspect of these discounts for hotels is the cancellation restrictions, "which multiply the revenue from the Black Friday campaign by up to five compared to ordinary revenue," according to Hosbec. These bookings, being firm, are executed at a 99% rate, ensuring "there will be no customer loss to other destinations."

Other establishments go further and not only focus on bookings but also apply discounts to their own services at the hotel. In this case, these promotions are more moderate, averaging 10%, and cover services such as spa treatments, restaurants, or sports activities.