Joint operation between the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Albatera. GC

Bites an Officer When About to Be Arrested for Drug Trafficking

A joint operation between Local Police and Civil Guard uncovers 50 grams of cocaine hidden in the clothing of a pregnant woman

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 10:10

What started as a routine traffic and public safety check ended with the violent arrest of three individuals when they were discovered to be trafficking drugs. One of the suspects even bit an officer as they were being handcuffed after the agents found the narcotic substance hidden in the clothing of a pregnant woman.

It all happened about a month ago during a joint operation between the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Albatera on the conventional road CV 909. The officers stopped a vehicle carrying three people. The behaviour of the occupants aroused suspicion among the officers, prompting a thorough check. They found several narcotic substances, including a rock of over 50 grams of pure cocaine, which was carried in the clothing of a pregnant woman.

Upon being informed that they were to be arrested for a drug trafficking offence, one of the men attempted to resist. A struggle ensued with the officers, resulting in injuries to two of them, one from a violent bite. Nevertheless, they managed to subdue him, and the three individuals were arrested and taken to the station for processing.

Before being placed in the cells, the woman was taken to a medical centre to ensure the correct health measures were adopted for both her and the fetus.

The detainees are two men aged 27 and 37 and a woman aged 44, who are charged with a public health offence for drug trafficking. Additionally, the 27-year-old man who resisted arrest is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

A rock of cocaine weighing 53.3 grams with a high degree of purity, a hashish pellet, and a joint, as well as 150 euros likely from sales, a mobile phone, and the vehicle used in the crime, have been seized. They have been brought before the Court of Instruction number 2 of Orihuela, which has ordered release with charges.

