Beto Company Takes Charge of Hércules with No Time for a Revolution

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 12:25 Comenta Share

Beto Company is now acting as the coach of Hércules, and this Tuesday he conducted his first training session in Fontcalent. The Valencian coach will have only four training sessions to implement his ideas and tactical changes, as Hércules will face Betis Deportivo this Saturday at the Rico Pérez (21:00 hours).

The former coach, Rubén Torrecilla, will bid farewell this Wednesday in a press conference organized by the club, while his successor will be presented on Thursday, also at the stadium. Last season, Beto Company led Andorra to promotion with a well-defined style, always prioritizing clean ball exits, a combinative play, and high pressing. If the Valencian wants to implement this playing model at Hércules, he faces a significant challenge where his main adversary is time, in addition to having players who were not signed this summer for such a model.

Beto Company has already expressed his admiration for Eder Sarabia's work on social media, the Elche coach, and from Hércules, they understand that a change in the model was necessary to climb positions and fight for promotion, always considering that in January, positions that are currently weak will be reinforced. The new coach will have to deal with the long-term absence of Oriol Soldevila and will not be able to rely on Roger Colomina until January. However, not all news from the infirmary is bad, as this Tuesday, central defender Alejandro Sotillos started training with the group. Additionally, youth player Nico Espinosa continues to work at the same pace as his teammates for the second week and could have minutes this Saturday if he continues his progression. On the downside, Beto Company will not be able to count on the suspended Fran Sol and Carlos Rojas, who received their fifth yellow card in Elda.

The new coach has variations and alternatives in almost all positions except the midfield, which has been significantly weakened by Colomina's injury. The pair of Carlos Mangada and Ben Hamed still do not appear convincing, and the only substitute on the bench is Vique Gomes, a player who last season played for Villarreal C.

Meanwhile, Betis Deportivo will arrive at Rico Pérez also engulfed in a sea of doubts, as they are at the bottom of the table and have only secured one point from the last twelve. This match will mark the return of Yanis Senhadji to Alicante after his brief stint with Hércules in the second half of last season.