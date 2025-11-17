Beto Company, new manager of Hércules

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Monday, 17 November 2025, 12:25 Comenta Share

Alberto "Beto" Company is the new manager of Hércules following the dismissal of Rubén Torrecilla. The 46-year-old Valencian coach will conduct his first training session this Tuesday and will make his debut this Saturday (21:00 hours) at the Rico Pérez against Betis B, who are currently in the relegation zone.

Beto Company, aged 46, has been involved in football his entire life, initially as a player and later as a coach, always with non-professional teams. After managing Pobla de Mafumet, UE Rapitenca, and Atlétic Lleida in the Tercera RFEF, Company made a successful decision by accepting Ferràn Costa's offer to become his assistant at Andorra, in the Primera RFEF, during the 24/25 season.

In January, Costa was dismissed, and Company took over the Andorran team when they were in tenth place in the table. His second half of the season was outstanding, as he managed to qualify for the playoffs and secure promotion to the second division after defeating Ibiza and Ponferradina.

Gerard Piqué's Andorra decided last summer that Company would not continue leading the team despite the promotion (Ibai Gómez was chosen instead), and since then, the Valencian has been without a team. He was strongly linked to the managerial positions at Nàstic de Tarragona and Real Murcia, but ultimately, it was Hércules who opted for him at the express wish of technical secretary Paco Peña.

Company replaces Rubén Torrecilla on the Hércules bench, who paid the price for the team's poor performance away from Rico Pérez (one point from eighteen). The team's gameplay and results as visitors were as erratic as last season, and the final straw was the defeat in the derby against Eldense (2-0) despite playing with an extra man for almost 60 minutes.