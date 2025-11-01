Barcelona Needs to React Against Elche

Daniel Panero Madrid Saturday, 1 November 2025, 16:50 Comenta Share

Barcelona needs to gain points and regain confidence this Sunday against Elche at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. The team led by Hansi Flick is mired in uncertainty following the defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu against their eternal rivals, seeking a reaction to stay in the title race and cope with numerous injury absences. It's the first day without Pedri, a loss the team hopes to manage with minimal disruption.

Pedri was the engine of a Barcelona built around the Canarian's brain, their best player so far this season. His absence is significant, and replacing him is Flick's main headache, which he didn't shy away from addressing in Saturday's pre-match press conference. "We were surprised by the injury because he only felt discomfort, but we checked and found the injury. We're missing one of our best players. We have to manage, and hopefully, he'll return soon," he analysed.

Pedri's absence has hit Barcelona at a delicate time. Defeats against PSG, Sevilla, and especially Real Madrid have raised doubts within the team. The squad isn't pressing as they did last year, not recovering the ball as effectively in the opponent's half, not transitioning defensively as well, and not being as clinical in front of goal. Barcelona has paid dearly for the absences of key players like Dani Olmo, Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, or Lamine Yamal, who is still not at his best physically, although Flick downplayed its significance before the Elche match. "I just spoke with him, and he's fine. Some days he feels discomfort, but he's progressing well. I'll always protect and support him. He's fantastic," he stated.

Lamine Yamal will be a key focus in a match where Barcelona aims to regain form, with Flick welcoming back Dani Olmo and Lewandowski. Both are in the squad, but Joan García, Ter Stegen, Christensen, Gavi, Pedri, and Raphinha, all injured, still have to wait. These absences will affect the lineup, with the main question being who will replace Pedri. Marc Casadó is favoured to partner Frenkie de Jong in midfield. Eric García and Araujo could be the centre-backs, and upfront, Lamine Yamal, Rashford, Fermín, and Ferran might start despite the loss in the clásico.

Sarabia Returns for the Ball

The match against Elche is a challenge for Barcelona. Eder Sarabia returns to the Catalan capital, bringing with him a recognizable playing style based on ball possession. This common goal will be contested. They are two of the three teams with the most ball possession, and Barcelona has lost Pedri, the player who holds the ball the most. This might lead Flick to opt for a more reactive model, giving ground to the opponent and exploiting spaces with players like Lamine Yamal, Rashford, or Ferran Torres.

Elche arrives, however, at a delicate moment. After a strong start to the season, Sarabia's side has gone three matches without a win. They lost to Alavés (3-1), drew goalless against Athletic, and lost to Espanyol (1-0). These results have brought Elche back to reality, but they don't prevent the Bilbao coach from being optimistic about the clash. "I'm very excited and confident. We'll have to play a great game, but if I thought we couldn't win, I'd stay home," he declared. He will have all his players available except for the injured Héctor Fort.

-Probable Lineups:

Barcelona: Szczesny, Koundé, Araujo, Eric García, Balde, De Jong, Casadó, Fermín, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Rashford.

Elche: Iñaki Peña, Chust, Affengruber, Bigas, Núñez, Febas, Valera, Aguado, Mendoza, Álvaro Rodríguez, and Rafa Mir.

Referee: Sesma Espinosa (Rioja Committee).

Time: 18:30 h.

Stadium: Lluis Companys.

TV: DAZN.