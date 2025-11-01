Two Arrested for Stealing €700 from Two Express Laundries in Alicante on Halloween Night The National Police have arrested two men aged 21 and 31 for using a screwdriver to force open the cash boxes of the premises. During the special operation for this celebration, 19 people have been arrested for crimes such as robbery, gender violence, or drug trafficking, among others.

The National Police have detained 19 individuals in Alicante during the special Halloween security operation. Among them, two men aged 21 and 31 were arrested for robbing two express laundries and taking €700 from the takings.

According to a statement from the security force, the individuals allegedly accessed both self-service laundries and forced open the cash boxes with a large screwdriver, making off with €700.

After a call to Room 091 and thanks to the swift action of the police officers, both suspects were located nearby and arrested. The detainees still had the money and the tools used to force the cash boxes.

The other arrests were related to crimes such as robbery, gender violence, drug trafficking, violation of the Immigration Law, judicial requisition, document forgery, breach, misappropriation, and robbery with force inside a vehicle, among others. The National Police also checked 256 people and 71 vehicles and issued 67 reports for possession or consumption of narcotic substances and two for carrying dangerous bladed weapons.

Additionally, inspections of seven premises were carried out in joint collaboration between the National Police, Local Police, and the Unit Attached to the Autonomous Community of the National Police.

This special operation was conducted by the Provincial Police Station of the National Police in areas with high foot traffic, such as Postiguet, El Barrio, the Explanada de España, Rambla Méndez Núñez, and the city centre of Alicante, as detailed by the Headquarters in a statement.

The special operation primarily involved the actions of the Units of the Provincial Brigade of Citizen Security, in coordination with the remaining Operational Brigades and the North and Central District Police Stations.