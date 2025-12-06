Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Moment of arrest captured by police officers.
Moment of arrest captured by police officers. TA

Man Arrested in Alicante for Sexual Assault in Belgium

The incident dates back to 2009 when the suspect contacted the victim through a job advertisement.

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Saturday, 6 December 2025, 12:20

Authorities have located a man in Alicante who was under an international arrest warrant for committing a sexual assault in Belgium. The incident for which he was wanted occurred in 2009, when the suspect contacted the victim through a job advertisement she had posted on a platform.

A European Arrest Warrant (EAW) had been issued against the suspect by Belgian authorities, and he was also added to EUROPOL's Europe's Most Wanted list two days before his arrest.

After that initial contact, the fugitive convinced the woman to meet him at her home under the pretense of helping her find a job, arriving there after ensuring her partner had left the residence. Once inside, knowing the victim was alone with her young children, he forced her to have sexual relations with him.

16 years missing

He then fled to Luxembourg and later to France, losing his trail. Since his whereabouts were unknown since 2009, Belgian authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) to determine if he was hiding in another country.

Last May, Belgium's Fugitive Active Search Teams (FAST) contacted FAST Spain to request their cooperation, as there were suspicions that the fugitive might be hiding in our country under a different identity.

With the initial investigations carried out, officers discovered that he might be residing in the Alicante area, where he was finally located on December 4th. The investigation revealed that the suspect was making preparations to continue his escape.

