Arctic Air Mass Brings Early Winter to Alicante with Sub-Zero Temperatures Inland Avamet has recorded minimum temperatures of minus two degrees in several of its terminals, and even lower temperatures are expected tonight.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 21 November 2025, 11:15 Comenta Share

The Arctic air mass has fully descended upon the province of Alicante, bringing the first sub-zero temperatures from Thursday night into Friday. Minimum temperatures have fallen below minus two degrees, according to the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet).

These minimum temperatures are expected to drop even further from Friday night into Saturday, marking the coldest point of this weather episode. Frosts and even some snowflakes are anticipated in the interior of Alicante province, where the snow level will fall to 300 meters over these days.

Villena has recorded the lowest temperatures, reaching -2.4 degrees. Confrides, a small village in the Sierra de Aitana, also experienced temperatures below minus two degrees and recorded the lowest maximum temperature of the day at -0.7 degrees.

Thermometers in Banyeres de Mariola have also shown significant cold, with -2.2 degrees. Alcoi, Benixama, Agres, and Castell de Castells have also experienced temperatures below zero, according to data collected by Avamet. The Climatology Laboratory of the University of Alicante has stated that in our regions "the weather will be cold and unpleasant, with some scattered showers and the possibility of a few snowflakes."

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned that the coldest days "will be Friday and Saturday." While the impact on minimum temperatures is already evident, maximum temperatures are also affected, not exceeding 15 degrees in much of the Alicante coast.

❄️Significant drop in snow level: it will go from being above 1600 m in much of the territory this coming dawn to below 400 meters by early Friday.



➡️Heavy snowfalls in large areas of the northern third, not just in the mountains. pic.twitter.com/2TIdZeuyv3 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 17, 2025

This is a fully winter episode as "it is unusual in November to have such low temperatures as those expected this Friday," with an average of 13 degrees. These figures have not been seen "since November 2013." Therefore, a "fully winter day, six degrees lower than the typical temperature for this time of year," is expected.

Friday is expected to be the worst day, as the north wind will intensify, enhancing the feeling of cold, also throughout Saturday. This wind will also prevent nighttime temperatures from "being very low, although light frosts will occur inland."