L'Aljub Hosts King Colis' Pop-Up Store for the First Time

The King Colis pop-up arrives at L'Aljub for the first time with its proposal of mystery packages sold by weight.

El Centro Comercial L'Aljub, managed by CBRE, introduces an unprecedented experience in Elche with the arrival of the King Colis pop-up store, a French concept that has revolutionised Europe with the sale of lost e-commerce packages. The pop-up will be operational from December 1st to 6th in the digital plaza of the centre, offering visitors the opportunity to discover surprise items through a weight-based purchasing system.

The process is simple: each customer has 10 minutes to select the packages they want (without opening them beforehand) at a price of €2.49 per 100g for the standard format and €2.99 per 100g for the premium format. Once paid, the buyer can open the package and discover its contents. To speed up the experience, the brand also offers a fast pass through its official website.

This initiative is part of L'Aljub's programming linked to the Destination 2030 project, focused on sustainable experiences and emerging consumption trends. In this case, the proposal aligns with Sustainable Development Goal number 12, promoting responsible production and consumption.

With over 77 tonnes of packages sold and 65,000 visitors in its various stops across Europe, King Colis arrives in Elche for the first time to bring the public a different, fun, and surprise-filled shopping experience. Among the items typically found are smartwatches, branded clothing, jewellery, tech gadgets, and even unexpected high-value objects.

The project is tied to the circular economy: every year, millions of packages are lost due to delivery failures or incorrect addresses. Instead of being destroyed, King Colis recovers them and gives them a second life. Its CEO and co-founder, Killian Denis, highlights the spirit of the initiative: "Each package is an adventure. You never know what you will find. In other cities, luxury items to rare collectibles have been discovered. The excitement is guaranteed."