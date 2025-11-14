Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Harvesting in a vineyard. Bodegas Bocopa

Alicante Wine DO Recovers from a Dismal 2024, Harvesting 15,000 Tonnes of Grapes This Year

This represents a 4% increase from last year's record low due to water scarcity

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Friday, 14 November 2025, 13:40

Comenta

After a dismal 2024 with a historic low in wine grape harvest, the Alicante Wine Designation of Origin has concluded 2025 with over 15,000 tonnes of wine grapes harvested in the province's vineyards affiliated with the DO.

This is 4% more than what was collected last year, which marked a historic low. Spring rains have aided the recovery of vines severely affected by the drought that Alicante has been experiencing, which were on the brink of production limits.

"The important thing now is to recover the plants and wait to see how the climate behaves and what water cycle consolidates," explain the Regulatory Council's technicians in light of "the difficult years that have been presented." The DO acknowledges that "we are facing years with significant variable changes that will shape a new cultivation scenario in this territory."

By regions, Medio Vinalopó accounted for 60% of the total harvest and also received the least water this 2025. Meanwhile, Alto Vinalopó gathered 30%, Marina Alta 8.58% (specializing in muscat), Marina Baja 0.51%, and the rest are distributed among mountain areas or in Elche.

Alicante Wines highlights "the greater recovery of muscat, which was so affected last year, as well as the extreme healthiness of all the grapes in general and the very good quality expectations for reds, both for rosés and other wine categories." The average Baumé degree was 13.37°, indicating this good overall performance.

