Alicante Teachers Report Unpaid Salaries Since Start of Academic Year Education Department Blames 'Technical Issues' and Promises to Resolve Outstanding Payments 'As Soon As Possible'

Pau Sellés Alicante Monday, 1 December 2025, 17:00

Teachers in the province of Alicante have reported not receiving their salaries since the start of the current academic year, a delay now extending over three months. This situation is described as "serious, unsustainable, and unacceptable," according to the CSIF union in a statement, acknowledging an "alarming increase" in incidents related to both delays and non-payment of salaries.

Sources from the Education Department attribute the situation to "technical and procedural issues," noting that most incidents are concentrated in the province of Castellón, although cases have also been reported in Alicante.

These same sources acknowledge that contacts have already been initiated with the Treasury to analyse how to proceed to avoid delays in the coming months, assuring that outstanding salaries will be paid "as soon as possible."

The Alicante Teaching Staff Board, on behalf of the CCOO L'Alacantí union, describes this situation as "unsustainable" and criticises the Education Department for "not offering any explanation or response" despite repeated communications: "They do not answer the phone or respond to emails," they claim.

The union spokesperson highlights that many teachers rely solely on their monthly salary to cover basic expenses, and the delay in payment is causing "serious financial difficulties and widespread discontent." They add that the lack of official information and the absence of a resolution date have increased "the feeling of abandonment and lack of respect for our work."

Channeling Complaints

Meanwhile, CSIF has explained that the complaints received come from active civil servants, temporary staff, and personnel in various administrative situations, covering both partial non-payments—unpaid supplements or remuneration concepts. In response to this wave of incidents, the union has set up a form for affected individuals to formally register their cases.

"We are talking about workers with families, mortgages, and basic expenses, and it is unacceptable that the professionals who sustain the educational system have to live without knowing when they will be paid for their work," CSIF has criticised, insisting that "we are facing an absolutely unacceptable situation in any public administration."

The union will also request an urgent meeting with the Directorate General of Teaching Staff to demand explanations for these non-payments and to insist on an immediate regularisation schedule. "The Education Department must act now, acknowledge the severity of the problem, and ensure that no teacher is again placed in this situation of economic vulnerability," the organisation states.