Alicante strengthens its alliance with Chinese companies in the food and construction sectors

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 17:25 Comenta Share

Alicante weaves alliances with China in search of investments in the city. Following two visits by the mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, last September, a delegation from the Asian giant has reciprocated and visited this Tuesday to learn about Alicante's potential for establishing commercial relations.

Representatives from Chinese companies Huaxin Food, Essense Group, and Foshan Anmeijie, accompanied by the president of the Spain-China Chamber of Commerce, Luis Rubio, have met with thirty Alicante entrepreneurs "with the aim of exploring collaboration and partnership formulas that allow them to relocate their production and establish themselves in Alicante," municipal sources explain.

Huaxin Food Group is a Chinese food company dedicated to processing seafood (shellfish and derived products), which has expressed interest in investing in Alicante companies to leverage their distribution channels and explore possible capture of Mediterranean marine resources to introduce them to countries with which it maintains commercial relations. Meanwhile, Essense Group and Fosham Anmeijie Light Steel House, from the same business group, are engaged in the production and commercialization of modular houses, components, and the implementation of prefabricated solutions and tourism projects.

Barcala has received in the Blue Hall the top executives of these three companies, as well as four other Chinese entrepreneurs based in the city of Alicante, who have been managing businesses in the food, commerce, and construction sectors for years. "It is an honour to welcome you to this City Hall and connect you with these other Chinese entrepreneurs, who are already Alicante residents, and who can provide you with information about the opportunities Alicante offers to generate employment and wealth and prosper," highlighted the mayor.

Subsequently, the Chinese business delegation moved to the industrial area of Las Atalayas to participate in a working meeting with thirty Alicante entrepreneurs and representatives of business organizations such as CEV, Uepal, Jovempa, and Fepeval. "Chinese entrepreneurs are very interested in finding partners in Alicante and other parts of Spain to relocate their production and establish themselves in other countries, and these meetings can be very productive to achieve this," explained Barcala. Next year, Chinese companies from the automotive and electromobility sectors will come.

Ampliar

"During our trip to Weihai, we already learned about the interest of the Chinese government and entrepreneurs in relocating investment; and this visit is a counterpart and reimbursement of the one we made in September," added the mayor of Alicante. "Until recently, their economic strategy was to attract and capture global producers, and now they focus on relocating and seeking how to position themselves in Europe and other territories. And we propose that Alicante can be a bridgehead and anchorage point for these companies that have many similarities with the productive sectors of our province, and their establishment in our municipality can be very important to generate employment and wealth," he added.

Barcala emphasized that the Chinese entrepreneurs from Weihai were also particularly interested in Alicante's experience in managing international tourism and essential resources such as water, as well as in the specialization of the fishing industry and the sea-related food sector, in addition to construction.