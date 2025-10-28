Alicante seeks new location for Hogueras fireworks after ruling out Cocó beach The government spokesperson laments that "the Government has made the breakwater disappear"

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 13:20

The Alicante City Council is searching for a new location for the Hogueras fireworks competition until St. Peter's Day. These pyrotechnic displays were traditionally launched from the breakwater at Cocó beach, but the renovation works carried out by the Coastal Service make it impossible to continue using this location: "The Government has taken it away from us," stated the government spokesperson and Councillor for Festivities, Cristina Cutanda.

After the breakwater works, which filled the Postiguet beach with stones this summer, the natural land arm was displaced to create a new artificial one, which does not meet the minimum distance of 500 meters from the Serra Grossa. Neither does the sand surface, which is equally close to the forest mass. Therefore, the fireworks cannot be launched.

Thus, Alicante loses this traditional location. The works forced a change of venue in June, moving the night pyrotechnic competition to the Volvo area overhang, although the location seems not to have fully convinced. Therefore, the City Council is looking for a third location also on the coast: "It will be the best and of general interest for all Alicante residents," Cutanda explained, without specifying which locations the government team is considering.

