Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Alicante busca nuevo sitio para los fuegos de Hogueras tras descartar la playa del Cocó
Fireworks competition at Cocó beach. Shootori

Alicante seeks new location for Hogueras fireworks after ruling out Cocó beach

The government spokesperson laments that "the Government has made the breakwater disappear"

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 13:20

Comenta

The Alicante City Council is searching for a new location for the Hogueras fireworks competition until St. Peter's Day. These pyrotechnic displays were traditionally launched from the breakwater at Cocó beach, but the renovation works carried out by the Coastal Service make it impossible to continue using this location: "The Government has taken it away from us," stated the government spokesperson and Councillor for Festivities, Cristina Cutanda.

After the breakwater works, which filled the Postiguet beach with stones this summer, the natural land arm was displaced to create a new artificial one, which does not meet the minimum distance of 500 meters from the Serra Grossa. Neither does the sand surface, which is equally close to the forest mass. Therefore, the fireworks cannot be launched.

Thus, Alicante loses this traditional location. The works forced a change of venue in June, moving the night pyrotechnic competition to the Volvo area overhang, although the location seems not to have fully convinced. Therefore, the City Council is looking for a third location also on the coast: "It will be the best and of general interest for all Alicante residents," Cutanda explained, without specifying which locations the government team is considering.

En actualización

This is breaking news and we are working to expand the information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Policía busca al dueño del dron que ha obligado a cerrar el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  2. 2 Vito Quiles llega a la Universidad de Alicante en medio de cánticos e insultos en una Facultad dividida
  3. 3 El joven alicantino brutalmente agredido junto a una discoteca se recupera poco a poco de sus lesiones
  4. 4 La visita de Vito Quiles a la Universidad de Alicante desata un pulso entre ultras y pancatalanistas
  5. 5 Prisión para los dos detenidos por asesinar por una herencia a una mujer en Alicante, uno de ellos su expareja, y ocultar el cadáver dos semanas
  6. 6 Conmoción en las Hogueras de Alicante por la pérdida de Loli Cuenca, presidenta de Francisco Albert
  7. 7 Reabren al tráfico la ronda del castillo de Alicante tras la rotura de una tubería de gas
  8. 8 Estas son las calles de Alicante que tendrán cortes de luz durante la semana
  9. 9 Relleu amplía su pasarela de vértigo sobre el barranco del Amadorio
  10. 10 Cuatro mujeres heridas en un accidente entre un coche y un camión en la A-31, en Elda

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Alicante seeks new location for Hogueras fireworks after ruling out Cocó beach

Alicante seeks new location for Hogueras fireworks after ruling out Cocó beach