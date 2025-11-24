Alicante receives applause from the Royal Academy for a year that has cemented its gastronomic identity The recognition as the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy celebrates the collaboration between producers, chefs, and the city

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Monday, 24 November 2025, 17:06 Comenta Share

The Royal Spanish Academy of Gastronomy symbolically concluded the year on Monday, in which Alicante has asserted itself as a land of flavour. The Blue Hall gathered the mayor, Luis Barcala; the presidents of the Spanish and Valencian academies, Luis Suárez de Lezo and Sergio Terol; councillors and a significant part of the city's tourism and hospitality sector, who did not want to miss a recognition they feel is their own.

Barcala emphasized that "the objectives set have been more than met" in a capital status that, he assures, "has been an undeniable success for the city, for tourism, and for hospitality." A year that, he said, has also served to pay tribute "to producers, markets, and professionals who uphold Alicante's gastronomic identity." The mayor insisted that this momentum "has helped to internationalize the brand" and announced that the collaboration with the sector "will continue beyond the handover in January at Fitur," because "we still feel like the gastronomic capital."

Various moments of the event. Shootori

Luis Suárez de Lezo, president of the Spanish Academy, described the year as "fantastic" and invited the City Council to continue "placing gastronomy at the centre, where it generates well-being and future." He recalled the sector's national weight —"27% of GDP and 31% of employment"— and wanted to highlight the privilege of Mediterranean produce, shaped by the climate but sustained "by generations of effort and talent."

Sergio Terol, president of the Valencian Academy, emphasized the diverse soul of the city: "Alicante is a melting pot of cultures that have woven a rich, mestizo, and profoundly our own recipe book." Councillor Lidia López embraced this idea and argued that this title "is a collective pride that recognizes the territory, its identity, and a sector that has shown it knows how to grow and transform." "Alicante is experiencing an extraordinary moment," she added, "and its gastronomy is a symbol of who we are."

Among the audience, representatives of tourism and hospitality associations —APHA, APHEA, ARA, MEG, or the DOP Vinos de Alicante— and chefs like Pablo Montoro and Dani Frías, among others, accompanied the event, which had the aroma of a slow-cooked meal.

Menus of the Alicante Gastronomic Days

Only five days remain for the City Council to conclude the Alicante Spanish Capital of Gastronomy Gastronomic Days . An event where 44 restaurants in the city offer a special menu from 25 euros, allowing one to enjoy Alicante cuisine from all perspectives.

A unique opportunity to discover why Alicante's gastronomy has become a benchmark for fine dining.