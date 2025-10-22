Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

A chef prepares a tapa. A.G.

The Alicante Municipality Hosting a Tapas Route This Weekend

The Town Hall Promotes a Gastronomic Tour to Boost Local Hospitality and Commerce

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 17:40

In a municipality of the province, the second edition of the Tapa Pare Vicent has turned it into a must-visit destination for tapas enthusiasts. This route starts on Friday, October 24, and will continue until November 16.

In total, 14 restaurants, bars, and patisseries in the municipality will participate in this event with original proposals that can be enjoyed for 4.90 euros, including a drink.

Each participant has crafted a tapa inspired by San Vicente del Raspeig, its patron saint, or the church bearing his name, adding their most creative touch to this delightful route.

Presentation of the II Tapa Pare Vicent. ASVR

New to this edition are three sweet tapas, a move that broadens the offer and highlights local patisserie. The public can vote for their favorite tapa via the website tapaparevicent.es, where the schedules and proposals of each establishment are also detailed.

The voting will determine 'The Most Popular Tapa', while a specialized jury will award 'The Best Tapa Pare Vicent', 'The Best Sanvicentera Tapa', and 'The Most Creative Tapa'.

Showcase for Local Gastronomy

The mayor, Pachi Pascual, and the Councillor for Commerce, Vicente Pastor, presented the initiative to representatives of the hospitality and commercial sectors, highlighting the boost it provides to the local economy.

Pascual encouraged residents and visitors to "enjoy this unique route, which is becoming an essential visit for all lovers of good gastronomy," noting that the event is "a showcase of the talent and craftsmanship of the town's professionals."

Participating Establishments

  • Moon

  • De Tintos

  • Cafesón

  • Chico Calla

  • Pantanet8

  • Mad Pilots

  • Brasería La Abuela Pepa

  • Taberna del Taulell

  • Okavango

  • Vinos y Más

  • Nuevo Herminia

  • Bruma

  • Rafael Llopis

  • Miss Cake

The mayor also emphasized that this event allows "exploring new ways to connect with consumers and demonstrate the quality and competitiveness of our businesses."

The Councillor for Commerce, Vicente Pastor, stressed that "the Tapa Pare Vicent is here to stay, as a firm support for hospitality and local commerce, which are the lifeblood and wealth of our streets."

Pastor reminded that the name of the event pays homage to the town's patron saint and highlighted the success of the first participation of the San Vicente Town Hall in Alicante Gastronómica, accompanied by representatives from the hospitality, patisserie, and ice cream sectors.

