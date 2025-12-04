Alicante modernises four of its industrial estates

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Thursday, 4 December 2025, 13:20 Comenta Share

Alicante is making progress in the modernisation of its industrial areas. The Alicante City Council agreed this Thursday in an extraordinary session of the Government Board to award the contracts for the execution of improvement and modernisation works in Pla de la Vallonga, Las Atalayas, Aguamarga, and the area of influence of Mercalicante for an amount of 1,081,549 euros. These initiatives will soon be joined by the updating of the space managed by the new Management and Modernisation Entity (EGM) 'Ocaña Avanza' at the confluence of Llano del Espartal with the A7 ring road, pre-awarded in the Contracting Committee for nearly 350,000 euros.

The Alicante City Council, through Impulsalicante, the Local Agency for Economic and Social Development, has secured Ivace grants amounting to 2,152,706 euros for the 2025-26 period to finance biennial improvement and innovation actions in the city's five main industrial areas and technological enclaves, such as Las Atalayas, Pla de la Vallonga, Aguamarga, Llano del Espartal (Ocaña Avanza), and the Zone of Influence of Mercalicante. These subsidies cover 89% of the amounts requested, totalling 2,424,280.64 euros.

In the extraordinary session of the Government Board held this Thursday, the contract for four of the projects to be carried out with these grants was awarded. Specifically, the construction of a multipurpose centre with spaces for meetings, training, and office or additional services for companies in Pla de la Vallonga to the company Esclapés e Hijos S.L. for an amount of 614,549 euros. All projects are 85% financed by Ivace and co-financed by the City Council for the remaining 15%.

Public tenders have also been awarded for the installation of security and surveillance cameras in the Aguamarga industrial area to the company Elecnor Seguridad S.L. for 124,000 euros and to the company Aglomerados los Serrano SAU for another 124,000 euros to execute the project to reinforce the road surface on Dólar and Marco streets in the Las Atalayas industrial area.

Ampliar Luis Barcala with the presidents of the EGM of the Industrial Areas. AA

The Government Board has finally awarded a fourth project for paving and improving road safety in the business area of the Mercalicante influence zone to the company Pavasal Empresa Constructora S.A. for an amount of 219,000 euros.

Additionally, it has been pre-awarded in the Contracting Committee, pending ratification by the Government Board, the improvement of urban lighting, installation of surveillance and security cameras, adaptation of green areas, urban furniture, sports areas, and street signage in the Llano del Espartal industrial area (EGM Ocaña Avanza) to the company Sociedad Ibérica de la Construcciones Eléctricas S.A. for an amount of 346,971.58 euros.

The Councillor for Employment and Promotion, Mari Carmen de España, stated that "the Alicante City Council has been working on the improvement and modernisation of the 10 existing business and innovation spaces in the city through a Multiannual Investment Plan coordinated with the Management and Modernisation Entities (EGM) and business associations of each area".

The development of this plan and its various projects is led by Impulsalicante, the Local Agency for Economic and Social Development, in collaboration with the Department of Employment and Promotion; in addition to the Management and Modernisation Entities (EGM) of the areas involved, with the aim of carrying out this planning and advancing in the drafting of projects, their tendering, and execution.