Image from the HLA Alicante-Alega Cantabria match. FUNDACIÓN LUCENTUM

HLA Alicante Heads into Break with Momentum

The First FEB takes a week off for the FIBA windows, and Perelló's team boasts a 7-1 record

T. A.

Alicante

Monday, 24 November 2025, 15:55

Comenta

The HLA Alicante enters the FIBA windows break with great momentum. With a record of seven wins and one loss, the team is dreaming big, and each week it becomes clearer that Rubén Perelló's squad is serious about competing for promotion to the ACB.

HLA Alicante secured a convincing victory over Grupo Alega Cantabria with a score of 101-90 in a match held at the Pedro Ferrándiz Pavilion in front of 3,451 spectators. The home team displayed a high level of offensive play and maintained control of the game from start to finish, supported by a standout collective performance and the effectiveness of key players like Kevin Larsen and Jordan Walker.

The match began at a high pace, with both teams exchanging blows and showing accuracy from the perimeter. HLA Alicante managed to maintain a slight advantage thanks to their aggressiveness in the paint and good ball movement. Kevin Larsen took the lead in the early minutes, contributing important points and creating space for his teammates.

After the break, HLA Alicante kept up the intensity, scoring points in fast transitions and capitalizing on the opponent's mistakes. Mike Torres and Jordan Walker led the offensive play, while Kevin Larsen continued to pose a threat near the basket and from the perimeter, where he achieved a 100% success rate with three attempted three-pointers. Grupo Alega Cantabria showed resilience and scored important points from the perimeter, but could not stop the home team's offense, which entered the final quarter with a clear lead.

In the final minutes, Alicante controlled the game with good defense and efficient free-throw shooting. Despite the visitors' attempts to close the gap, the difference remained, allowing Rubén Perelló's team to close the match with a 101-90 scoreline and celebrate a hard-fought victory.

With this triumph, HLA Alicante consolidates its position in the standings and boosts its confidence for upcoming matches, demonstrating that their collective play and offensive effectiveness are key to competing at the highest level. Larsen reached 42 efficiency points thanks to his 28 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 7 fouls received.

