Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pablo Ruz and Luis Barcala at Elche City Hall. Miriam Gil Albert

Alicante and Elche Complain About Government Budget Shortfalls Affecting Provincial Infrastructure

Mayors Luis Barcala and Pablo Ruz Demand Urgent Investments, Warning that State Paralysis is Hindering Key Projects Between the Two Cities

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Friday, 7 November 2025, 17:42

Comenta

Alicante and Elche have united this Friday to complain that the lack of General State Budgets is hindering the infrastructure connecting both cities. The mayors of the two cities, Luis Barcala and Pablo Ruz, held a meeting at the Elche City Hall, where they agreed that the Spanish Government's decision not to present the accounts for 2026 "condemns the province to fall behind."

Ruz and Barcala at Elche City Hall. Miriam Gil Albert

Ruz recalled that "Elche and Alicante are connected by three major communication routes that directly depend on different administrations and urgently need investment." Among them, he mentioned the Alicante-Elche highway, pending the third lane "already contemplated in previous budgets," as well as the widening of the N-340 and the connection of the Business Park with the EL-20. "We have requested a meeting with Minister Óscar Puente on six occasions and are still waiting for a response," he noted.

"We are awaiting the progress of the widening of the N-340 and the Business Park area until its connection with the EL-20."

Pablo Ruz

Mayor of Elche

"The Government's decision not to draft budgets condemns the province to once again occupy the last place in state investments."

Luis Barcala

Alicante City Hall

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, was blunt in stating that "the Government's decision not to draft budgets condemns the province to once again occupy the last place in state investments." According to the mayor, the lack of planning prevents progress on "vital" projects such as the Torrellano bypass, improvements to the railway commuter services, or the connection with Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Furthermore, Barcala has complained that the central government "continues to block municipalities from using their own treasury surpluses, that is, the savings of their residents, to invest in improving the quality of life in the municipalities." A measure that, in his opinion, "not only harms the councils but directly affects the citizens."

Both mayors agreed that without investment or budgets "there is no possible progress" and extended a hand to the Government to work together on the strategic projects that connect the province.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet avisa de una tormenta en Alicante durante la tarde de este viernes
  2. 2 La Policía Nacional detiene por ir bebido al conductor que ha provocado un atasco en la avenida del puerto de Alicante
  3. 3 Un policía salva la vida a un menor que iba a lanzarse al vacío en Alicante: «Sé feliz, te deseo lo mejor»
  4. 4 La Navidad ya brilla en Alicante: este municipio será el primero en encender sus luces
  5. 5 Este pequeño municipio de Alicante construirá 30 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial
  6. 6 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla en varios municipios de Alicante: consulta la lista completa
  7. 7 Cortes de tráfico y desvío de autobuses este domingo en Alicante por la Gran Carrera del Mediterráneo
  8. 8 La gripe empieza su escalada: los contagios se cuadruplican en una semana en Alicante
  9. 9 El Hércules quiere que Puch debute la semana que viene y Nico vuelve al grupo
  10. 10 Alicante obliga a disponer de nueva documentación a los usuarios de patinetes eléctricos a partir de 2026

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Alicante and Elche Complain About Government Budget Shortfalls Affecting Provincial Infrastructure

Alicante and Elche Complain About Government Budget Shortfalls Affecting Provincial Infrastructure