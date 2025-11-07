Alicante and Elche Complain About Government Budget Shortfalls Affecting Provincial Infrastructure

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Friday, 7 November 2025, 17:42 Comenta Share

Alicante and Elche have united this Friday to complain that the lack of General State Budgets is hindering the infrastructure connecting both cities. The mayors of the two cities, Luis Barcala and Pablo Ruz, held a meeting at the Elche City Hall, where they agreed that the Spanish Government's decision not to present the accounts for 2026 "condemns the province to fall behind."

Ampliar Ruz and Barcala at Elche City Hall. Miriam Gil Albert

Ruz recalled that "Elche and Alicante are connected by three major communication routes that directly depend on different administrations and urgently need investment." Among them, he mentioned the Alicante-Elche highway, pending the third lane "already contemplated in previous budgets," as well as the widening of the N-340 and the connection of the Business Park with the EL-20. "We have requested a meeting with Minister Óscar Puente on six occasions and are still waiting for a response," he noted.

"We are awaiting the progress of the widening of the N-340 and the Business Park area until its connection with the EL-20." Pablo Ruz Mayor of Elche

"The Government's decision not to draft budgets condemns the province to once again occupy the last place in state investments." Luis Barcala Alicante City Hall

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, was blunt in stating that "the Government's decision not to draft budgets condemns the province to once again occupy the last place in state investments." According to the mayor, the lack of planning prevents progress on "vital" projects such as the Torrellano bypass, improvements to the railway commuter services, or the connection with Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

Furthermore, Barcala has complained that the central government "continues to block municipalities from using their own treasury surpluses, that is, the savings of their residents, to invest in improving the quality of life in the municipalities." A measure that, in his opinion, "not only harms the councils but directly affects the citizens."

Both mayors agreed that without investment or budgets "there is no possible progress" and extended a hand to the Government to work together on the strategic projects that connect the province.