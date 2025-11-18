Alicante to Ease Conditions for Youth Rental Aid After 90% of Applicants Rejected

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 13:25 Comenta Share

The Alicante City Council will ease the conditions of the Youth Rental Aid, a subsidy for Alicante residents up to 35 years old, after nearly 90% of applicants were rejected in the current call. A total of 136 applicants submitted requests for this subsidy line, but only 11 applications were accepted. This means 125 people were excluded "for not meeting the criteria," explained government spokesperson Cristina Cutanda.

The government team had allocated a credit line of up to 120,000 euros to facilitate access to rental housing, of which only 13,500 euros will be spent, according to the agreement approved this Tuesday by the Local Government Board. There will be no new call this year, despite the surplus, as Cutanda assured, and the next opportunity will be in 2026.

The government spokesperson reminded that "the Housing Board provides all personnel for the processing of this aid" for future calls.

EU criticizes the "absolute failure" of the plan Esquerra Unida Podem denounces the "absolute failure" of the municipal youth rental aid program following the data. The party's spokesperson, Manolo Copé, emphasizes that "this outcome could have been avoided if the City Council had acted as a committed administration to its youth: activating a real, useful, and effective rectification period so that no one was excluded for minor errors."

This line of aid is intended for young people aged 18 to 35 and could only be requested by those paying rent for a primary residence. Thus, individuals living in student apartments are excluded. The City Council provides up to 250 euros monthly, with a maximum of 3,000 euros.

The aid is only available to individuals currently renting and must be verified through payments. The grant will be issued once the subsidy is awarded for monthly rent receipts paid in full from January 1, 2025, and the remainder until January 31, 2026, when the rest of the monthly payments are verified.