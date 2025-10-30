EÓN Alicante Dismisses Fernando Latorre as Coach The coach leaves the team at the bottom of the league, with five defeats and one victory

EÓN Alicante has announced this Thursday the dismissal of Fernando Latorre as the team's coach. The club's management made the decision due to the negative trend shown by EÓN at the start of the season, with a record of five defeats and one victory, placing them at the bottom of the ASOBAL league.

In a statement, the club expresses gratitude for "the professionalism, work, and dedication since he arrived in the 2023-2024 season." They particularly mention the achievement of the long-awaited promotion to the NEXUS ENERGÍA ASOBAL League on May 16, 2025, in Burgos, "so his name will always be linked to our club." The dismissal comes during an international break in the competition, meaning no matches will be played this week.

The latest setback for the Alicante team, suffered in Aranda de Duero (30-26), once again highlighted the lack of experience of the Alicante squad in crucial moments. The next match will be on Friday, November 7, against Frigoríficos del Morrazo, at 8:30 PM, at the Pitiu Rochel Pavilion.