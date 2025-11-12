Alicante consumes two tanker trucks of beer during Oktoberfest The Bavarian tent set up in the bullring has served more than 65,000 litres during its stay in the bullring

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 12:30

During the Oktoberfest, the fondness of Alicante's residents for beer was evident. The event, held over more than two weeks—seventeen days—at the bullring, saw attendees consume the equivalent of two tanker trucks of beer.

The organisers of the Alicante Oktoberfest at the bullring have detailed that the total amount of beer served exceeded 65,000 litres, between October 24 and November 9. However, this is ten thousand litres less than during its previous stop in the neighbouring province of Valencia.

The large Bavarian tent of the Oktoberfest at the Alicante bullring.

During this time, the Alicante bullring swapped sand for grass, where a large Bavarian tent over five square metres was erected, providing shelter to thousands of people, both locals and visitors, who came to the arena to celebrate Oktoberfest.

The amount of beer served, those 65,000 litres equivalent to two tanker trucks, included all formats and versions, including zero-zero and gluten-free. Additionally, the gastronomic offer included pretzels, sausages, knuckle, and apple strudel.

The Oktoberfest also featured live music, contests, and traditional games to recreate the festive atmosphere typical of the Munich beer festival, which resulted in "an extraordinary reception from both the local public and tourists," said Miriam Tardío, one of the event's organisers.

For all these reasons, the organisers have hinted at the celebration of another Oktoberfest in 2026. "The success of this first edition confirms Oktoberfest as a leisure proposal very well received by the Alicante public and encourages the inclusion of this event in the city's programme of events."