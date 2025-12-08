Alicante attends Europe's largest film fair to attract shoots For the first time, the Alicante Film Office will be present at the event held in London, where more than a hundred countries participate.

Alicante aims to attract more film shoots to the city. To achieve this, the Alicante Film Office, the city's office for attracting and supporting film shoots, is attending Europe's main film fair, Focus, for the first time this year. The event takes place this Monday and Tuesday in London.

The municipal entity is attending under the umbrella of Ciudad de la Luz alongside other film offices from the Valencian Community, with support from Spain Film Commission to promote the city's locations.

The Tourism Councillor, Ana Poquet, stated that "attending this fair is very important because it is a way to make ourselves known in European circuits where we have several meetings scheduled with producers and location scouts." She added, "Screen tourism is one of our distinctive products, and we continue to bet on bringing more shoots to the city in an increasingly competitive sector."

Record number of exhibitors

The international audiovisual industry meeting is held at the Business Design Centre, with a record number of exhibitors and a programme focused on co-production, tax incentives, and technological innovation. Focus will celebrate its tenth anniversary by bringing together thousands of professionals from over 100 countries working in film, television, advertising, and video games, solidifying its position as one of the major meeting points in the sector.

The "Show Floor" will once again bring together studios, film commissions, locations, production services, sustainability experts, and international suppliers. This year, it will feature a record number of exhibitors, including new participants from Armenia, Czech Republic, India, Georgia, Jordan, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates.