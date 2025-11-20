Alicante adds 25 free water dispensers: new point at Teulada market The network of urban fountains continues to grow with new locations in high-traffic areas, markets, and commercial zones

Every day, the network of free chilled water dispensers in Alicante grows. This Thursday, a new one was installed at the José Manuel Gosálbez–Teulada market. In total, there are now 25 points distributed throughout the city in areas with high foot traffic and tourists. The next one will be placed at the Babel Market, expanding this service to one of the city's most active commercial areas.

The new dispenser has been located in one of Alicante's busiest markets, which operates on Thursdays and Saturdays, hosting 373 stalls over a sales area of 15,450 square meters. This way, more people can take advantage of this free service in a highly trafficked commercial area.

Additionally, this installation contributes to improving urban sustainability by reducing waste generation. Alicante will continue to expand this distribution network, reaffirming its commitment to a more efficient and sustainable management model.

A sustainable initiative

The mayor, Luis Barcala, along with the councillors of Commerce, Security, and Infrastructure —Lidia López, Julio Calero, and Cristina García—, representatives of Aguas de Alicante, and councillors from the Vox municipal group attended the market this Thursday to inaugurate the new fountain. This measure prevents more than 300,000 plastic bottles a year and promotes tap water consumption as a healthy option.

The Councillor for Commerce and Markets, Lidia López, highlighted that "this is a highly demanded fountain," and emphasized the initiative by stating that "it will serve all the stallholders and the citizens who shop locally at the Teulada market, which is the largest in the city." The councillor also announced that the next fountain "will be installed at the Babel market, and all of them will provide excellent service and reception within this network across the city."

Installed dispensers Central Market, the entrance to Santa Bárbara Castle, beaches of San Juan, Albufereta, Postiguet, and Urbanova, Town Hall square, Sports City, squares of Navarro Rodrigo, Argel, España, Séneca, Palmeretes, Calvo Sotelo at the General Hospital, Ermita Villafranqueza, Santa Faz, Tabarca island, Joan Fuster Promenade, Palmeral Park, Aguas de Alicante Museum, and Villajoyosa Avenue.

The initiative, driven by Aguas de Alicante and the City Council following an agreement between the Government team and the Vox group, began in July 2024 with a pilot phase. The installation of dispensers has grown over these 16 months in locations with high foot traffic: central and tourist areas, peripheral neighborhoods, sports and commercial areas, and Tabarca island. Since its launch, it has been well received by the public.