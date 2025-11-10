HLA Alicante Accelerates and Invites to Dream Perelló's team conquers Melilla and solidifies its position in the play-offs with five wins and only one loss

Basketball enthusiasts in Alicante have reasons to dream this season. HLA Alicante can finally boast of having an exciting project aiming for promotion to the ACB, and the start of the season is meeting the high expectations set by their coach, Rubén Perelló. Five wins and only one loss invite dreams, especially due to the team's evident solidity.

HLA Alicante secured a brilliant victory at the Javier Imbroda Ortiz Pavilion, defeating Melilla Ciudad del Deporte 79-90 in a match where Rubén Perelló's men displayed maturity, professionalism, and great collective efficiency.

From the initial jump, the Lucentian team imposed its rhythm and delivered a spectacular first quarter in all aspects of the game. With a fluid attack and a very solid defense, HLA Alicante closed the first ten minutes with a commanding 16-28, setting the tone for the match.

In the second quarter, Melilla pushed forward and tried to halt the visitors' onslaught with a more aggressive defense, but the Alicante team maintained control. Kevin Larsen was a constant presence in the paint, heading into halftime with 10 points, leading a team that dominated 31-39 after twenty minutes. The third period was an extension of the second. After a blazing start, the accuracy dropped, and Melilla took advantage to close the gap, coming within four points by the end of the quarter (55-59).

In the final act, Perelló's men reacted with character. With a team effort and firm defense, HLA Alicante once again made a difference. With four minutes remaining, the score was a tight 72-75, but two decisive three-pointers by Deng Geu and outstanding defense in the final stretch sealed the game. The Alicante team concluded the duel with a brilliant 79-90, showcasing a performance of character and quality.

Kevin Larsen was the top scorer with 21 points, well supported by Jordan Walker (16) and Deng Geu (15 and 7 rebounds). Additionally, the team demonstrated great collective work, with 22 assists and a 44% success rate in three-pointers.

With this victory, HLA Alicante continues to grow and solidify its identity in the competition, proving that their commitment, defense, and ambition are the keys to a project that keeps looking upwards.