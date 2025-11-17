How Far Can HLA Alicante Go? Perelló's team overwhelms Bàsquet Palma (109-73) and strengthens its position in the play-off spots with six wins and just one loss.

Basketball fans in Alicante have good reasons to dream of a return to the ACB as Rubén Perelló's HLA is on a roll. With six victories and only one defeat, this project is proving to be very serious.

HLA Alicante once again demonstrated its strength at the Pedro Ferrándiz with a solid and comprehensive victory against Palmer Basket Mallorca Palma (109–73). Rubén Perelló's men dominated the game from the first quarter, extending their lead with fluid offensive play, spectacular accuracy, and a defense that ultimately overwhelmed the Balearic team.

With this victory, HLA Alicante delivers one of its most complete games of the season, reaching 109 points, with up to seven players scoring above 10 in efficiency and a notable impact from the bench.

The match began with a high pace and constant exchange of offensive actions. HLA Alicante quickly imposed its identity: rapid ball circulation, aggressive penetrations, and physical dominance in rebounds. The activity of Mendicote and Coulibaly allowed for second chances that wore down the visiting defense.

The second quarter was the true turning point of the match. Alicante increased its defensive intensity, forcing Palmer into uncomfortable shots and errors in ball circulation. From this defensive solidity came the offensive takeoff: Perelló rotated the team without losing energy, with Aris, Jordá, and Llorente punishing from the perimeter and Coulibaly taking control of the paint.

Palmer tried to stop the bleeding from the free-throw line, but each attempt to close the gap was met with an immediate response from the Lucentian team, which scored quickly and always found the open player. A 10–2 run midway through the quarter stretched the lead to 17 points, sending the game into halftime with a 55–38 score that reflected the local superiority.

After the break, Alicante maintained the same dynamic: solid defense, security in rebounds, and verticality in attacking the basket. Richardson took charge in directing, Larsen provided interior presence, and Jordan Walker punished from beyond the arc. The lead was consolidated above 20 points.

The final quarter was a true offensive showcase by HLA Alicante. With the game well in hand, Perelló distributed minutes and everyone responded with intensity: Mendicote continued to provide energy, Coulibaly dominated the boards, and Torres and Tamba added quality plays in the final minutes.