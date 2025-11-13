Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Alexis and Fido, artists confirmed for the upcoming Reggaeton Millennial Fest 2026 in Alicante. RMF

Alexis and Fido Join the Reggaeton Millennial Fest 2026, Set to Bring Rhythm and Nostalgia Back to Alicante

The Puerto Rican duo will headline alongside Jay Santos, José De Rico, and Xriz in an edition that promises to revive the reggaeton and electrolatino anthems of the 2000s

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 18:51

The Reggaeton Millennial Fest has once again sparked excitement among genre enthusiasts. After selling out in its debut, the festival will return to Alicante on August 7th and 8th, 2026, with a growing lineup promising two historic days.

The organisers have confirmed the addition of Alexis and Fido, global pioneers of reggaeton known for hits like '5 Letras', 'Mala Conducta', and 'Una en un millón'. Their presence enhances the event's international appeal and anticipates one of the summer's most awaited shows.

Jay Santos, an artist confirmed for the upcoming Reggaeton Millennial Fest 2026 in Alicante. RMF

Alongside them, the names of Jay Santos, José De Rico, and Xriz have also been announced, three artists who defined an era with the electrolatino sound that dominated the dance floors during the 2000s and 2010s. Jay Santos will bring his urban energy with tracks like 'Caliente' and 'Dale Morena'; José De Rico will revive the anthems 'Rayos de sol' and 'Noche de estrellas'; while Xriz will add a romantic touch with 'Me enamoré' and 'Oye niña'.

These additions join the already confirmed Tito El Bambino, Danny Romero, K-Narias, Kiko Rivera, and the joint show of DJ Rajobos and DJ Nev, along with national DJs Alex Selas, Aston Reed, Carlos Manzanares, Dani Wallace, David Furylo, Moya Deejay, Pascal Renolt, Santi Bertomeu, and Tiger Fighter.

With this announcement, the Reggaeton Millennial Fest solidifies its position as an essential event in the Alicante summer music calendar. A gathering that not only celebrates the great anthems of a generation but also turns Alicante into the capital of urban rhythm for a weekend of pure nostalgia, lights, and dance.

