Airlines Schedule Over 1,220 Flights at Alicante-Elche Airport During December Holiday Saturday to See Highest Volume of Operations with 316 Flights | An 11.27% Increase Compared to Last Year

Airlines at Alicante-Elche airport have scheduled a significant number of flights for the December holiday, which began this Friday, December 5th. According to Aena sources, a total of 1,224 operations are expected at the Alicante terminal, both departures and arrivals.

This marks a significant increase compared to the previous December holiday. In 2024, there were 1,086 operations, 138 fewer flights than this year in Alicante. This represents an increase of nearly 11.3%, capping off a historic year as forecasts point to over 20 million annual passengers.

Alicante-Elche airport will be the fifth busiest in Spain during the Constitution Day holiday. The day with the most scheduled flights is this Saturday, December 6th, with 316 flights, nearly 50 more than the same day last year, which fell on a Friday.

This Friday, 311 flights will be operated, compared to 241 on Thursday, December 5th, 2024. On Sunday, the number of operations will increase to 313, 26 more than in 2024, while on the last day of this holiday period, Monday, December 8th, 284 flights will be operated, slightly fewer than last year as this 2025 the day falls midweek, whereas the previous holiday was on a Sunday.

Record Winter Season

Alicante-Elche airport is experiencing an unprecedented low season. Airlines have put over 8.2 million seats on sale between November and the end of March, a 10.2% increase from the previous year.

In total, the Alicante terminal will offer 181 routes, 12 more than the previous winter, to 118 airports across 29 countries. For the first time, the terminal will have direct connections to so many countries, three more than the last low season. New routes to Central and Eastern Europe, such as Bratislava, Belgrade, or Chisinau (Moldova), have boosted the airport's offerings.

Europe will account for the majority of seats, with approximately 6.8 million seats scheduled and 158 routes, while for Spain, airlines have scheduled nearly 1.1 million seats (a 6.6% decrease) for the 17 routes operating domestically. As for Africa, 334,500 seats will be offered on six different routes to countries such as Algeria and Morocco, according to Aena data.