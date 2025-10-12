Aemet Lifts Rain Alert in Alicante Province After Up to 200 Litres Accumulated During 'Alice' Storm In the past three days, the rain episode has left significant water accumulation in various parts of the territory, with Vega Baja being one of the most affected areas.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Sunday, 12 October 2025, 10:35 Comenta Share

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has lifted the rain alert for this Sunday in the northern coast of Alicante province, which had an orange warning. It was around 8 am when the agency lifted the alert, which will be reactivated this Monday in its yellow version for accumulations of 20 litres in an hour.

Thus, the bulk of the 'Alice' storm comes to an end, leaving significant accumulations over the past three days, reaching up to 200 litres per square metre in Benimassot, according to data from the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet).

The north of Alicante province has been one of the areas with the highest accumulations, exceeding 150 litres in many coastal and northern interior areas. Although with slightly lower accumulations, Vega Baja has been one of the regions hardest hit by the storm.

The storms on Friday and Saturday and the torrential rains caused floods and flooded streets in Torrevieja, rivers in the Pilar de la Horadada ravine, and a lot of water in the Segura as it passes through Orihuela. It is Pilar de la Horadada that has been hardest hit, and they even had to evacuate 72 people overnight from Friday to Saturday due to the danger of flooding.

Although the bulk of the storm has already passed in our regions, today and in the coming days there will remain a risk of showers due to the persistence of the anticyclonic block in the British Isles



This ensures some cold air at altitude and a moist easterly flow. pic.twitter.com/yEMUwZqjZO — Climatología UA (@climatologia_ua) October 11, 2025

From the Climatology Laboratory of the University of Alicante (UA), they insist that "although the bulk of the storm has already passed in our regions, today and in the coming days there will remain a risk of showers due to the persistence of the anticyclonic block in the British Isles." Experts stress that this "ensures some cold air at altitude and a moist easterly flow."

The laboratory explains that at the moment "we are under a small upper-level depression or cold drop, not a storm, so convective nuclei will continue to grow, leaving some showers in the coming hours," although it is not expected that the rains will hit Alicante with force, while they will do so in the north of the Community.