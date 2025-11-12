Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Santiago Abascal, this Wednesday, from the podium of the Congress of Deputies. EP

Abascal offers Sánchez to call early elections in the Valencian Community if he calls general elections: "If not, be quiet and let us"

The president of Vox has responded in this way to the socialist's request not to continue the Consell

EP

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 11:40

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has offered President Pedro Sánchez to call early elections in the Valencian Community if he dissolves the Cortes and calls for general elections. He has urged Sánchez to "be quiet" and "let" the PP and Vox appoint a new president of the Generalitat if he does not wish to proceed with elections.

In his response to the head of the Executive in Congress, Abascal demanded that Sánchez "return the voice to the Spanish people" and solemnly committed to calling elections in the Valencian Community if Sánchez does so, instead of supporting Juanfran Pérez Llorca to succeed Carlos Mazón , within the framework of negotiations with the Popular Party. Vox's support for the PP candidate in the Valencian Cortes is crucial.

"If he does not call general elections, be quiet and let us rebuild the Valencia devastated by his climate policies," added the leader of Vox, referring to Sánchez's criticisms of the agreement between the PP and Vox to choose a new Valencian president and the call for regional elections.

En actualización

This is a breaking news story and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the updates on todoalicante.es

