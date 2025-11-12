Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Yu Zidi at the recent World Championships in Singapore. Reuters

Yu Zidi, the Prodigy Redefining Asian Swimming History

The 13-year-old Chinese swimmer has shattered the continental record in the 200m medley with a time of 2:07.41

Javier Varela

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 19:10

Comenta

Yu Zidi continues to make history in the swimming world. At just 13 years old, the Chinese swimmer has once again challenged the boundaries of global swimming. This week, the young prodigy broke the Asian record for the 200m medley at the National Games of China, held in Shenzhen, with an astonishing time of 2:07.41. This time surpassed the previous record held for over a decade by Ye Shiwen, the Olympic champion from London 2012, who set a time of 2:07.57 at the age of 16.

The impact of her performance goes beyond mere statistics: Yu not only claimed the national championship with authority beyond her years, but she also established herself as one of the nine fastest women in history at this distance. Only six have managed to break the 2:07 mark, with Canadian Summer McIntosh (2:05.70) leading the world rankings.

Her appearance in Shenzhen is not an isolated incident. The teenager from Baoding (Hebei province) has experienced a meteoric rise since bursting onto the Chinese Olympic trials last year, when at just 11 years old, she nearly qualified for Paris 2024. This summer, at the World Championships in Singapore, she became the sensation of the competition, being the youngest medalist in the history of the event by winning bronze in the 4x200m freestyle relay with the national team. In individual events, she also came close to the podium: she finished fourth in the 200m and 400m medley, and in the 200m butterfly, just one step away from a podium finish.

Her story has the makings of a sports fable. Born on October 16, 2012, Yu discovered her talent almost by chance. "A coach approached me one day at a water park and asked if I wanted to swim faster," she recounted in an interview before the world event in Singapore this summer. Since then, her progress has been rapid: by the age of nine, she was part of the Hebei Taihua Jinye club, and by eleven, she participated in the Chinese national championships, swimming ten events and setting unprecedented records in her category.

The phenomenon has not gone unnoticed in the swimming world. "No one expected a twelve-year-old girl to compete at this level," acknowledged Brent Nowicki, executive director of World Aquatics. International rules only allow under-14s to compete if they achieve the strict A standards - a goal that seemed unattainable for a pre-teen until Yu proved otherwise.

In recent months, Yu has accumulated national titles in the 400m medley and 200m butterfly, in addition to her impressive continental record in the 200m medley. This Thursday, she will dive back into the water in search of another gold at the National Games, representing her home province.

Beyond her times, Yu Zidi embodies a new era for Chinese swimming, a generation that combines early talent with the scientific sophistication of the country's high-performance programs. If she maintains this progression, many already see her as the natural successor to Ye Shiwen and a serious contender for the Olympic podium in Los Angeles 2028. At 13, the girl who once swam for fun at a water park is now swimming against history... and winning.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en Elche: fecha y horario
  2. 2 Alicante activa la construcción de 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en tres barrios
  3. 3 Un accidente en la A-7 provoca retenciones kilométricas en dirección a Alicante
  4. 4 El Ayuntamiento habilitará más de 60 plazas de aparcamiento gratuito en un barrio de Alicante
  5. 5 Cuenta atrás para la Feria de Navidad de Alicante: fechas y horarios
  6. 6 Todos los detalles de la Navidad en Alicante: encendido de luces e inauguración del Belén gigante
  7. 7 La Navidad en Alicante estrenará campamento real mientras el Belén gigante busca nuevo hogar
  8. 8 Crece la delincuencia en Alicante: 10.000 delitos y 5.000 condenados más que hace una década
  9. 9 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para más obras: toldos en el centro, nuevos museos y peatonalización de calles
  10. 10 Austrian Airlines vuelve dos décadas después al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con una nueva ruta a Europa central

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Yu Zidi, the Prodigy Redefining Asian Swimming History

Yu Zidi, the Prodigy Redefining Asian Swimming History