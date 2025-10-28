Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Zayra Gutiérrez in Therapy Due to Social Media Harassment

"People aim to hurt, they know what causes pain," stated the daughter of Guti and Arantxa de Benito.

Joaquina Dueñas

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 12:35

Zayra Gutiérrez, daughter of José María Gutiérrez 'Guti' and Arantxa de Benito, announced in mid-October that she needed a "break" after years of content creation. "I don't want to see, nor am I interested in seeing anyone's life, and I don't want to expose mine," she explained. She has now revealed more about her current situation, disclosing that she has sought professional help. "I'm in therapy, and the psychologist recommended I disconnect," she shared on the program 'El tiempo justo'.

During her account, she confessed, "I've been wished death upon, as well as my children and siblings." "People aim to hurt, they know it causes pain. Even if I'm a public figure who slips up, I never wish death upon anyone," she emphasized, acknowledging that she may have made mistakes, which does not justify the attacks she has received. In this regard, Zayra pointed out that "being a 'daughter of' makes it easier to criticize."

Her withdrawal from the digital world is complete. Although she is part of a beauty center team, she does not participate in the business's social media activities. The young woman, who became a mother with Miki Mejías in April 2023 at the age of 22, explained that she is now focused on herself: "Doing a lot of sports, without a phone; I'm experiencing what life is like outside of social media."

