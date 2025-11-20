Youth Suicidal Thoughts Decrease for the First Time Since the Pandemic However, the figures remain concerning, with 11% of boys having made plans to end their lives and 6% having attempted it.

Suicidal thoughts among young Spaniards have decreased for the first time since the emotional shock of the pandemic, yet they still reach a very concerning level. This is one of the main findings from the Youth and Health Barometer conducted by FAD and the Mutua Madrileña Foundation, based on a sample of 1,500 interviews with Spaniards aged 15 to 29, representative of the entire country.

43% of boys in this age group admit to having had suicidal thoughts at some point, which is a very high number, although lower than the 49% recorded by the same barometer two years ago. This is not an isolated statistic but a trend, as there is also a significant drop among those who frequently have self-destructive thoughts, now at 7.6%, almost half of what it was in 2023.

The previous statistic is the only hopeful data in this tragic section. The barometer reveals that over 11% of young people have made plans to end their lives, and 6.2% have actually attempted it unsuccessfully. These percentages are much higher among girls and young people aged 20 to 24.

Mental health disorders are also slowing their rise, but still, more than half experienced some psychological problem last year.

A trend almost identical to that of suicide is detected by the barometer regarding the mental health of Spaniards aged 15 to 29. 43% of them report not having suffered psychological problems in the last year, which is seven points more than in 2023 and the first improvement since the pandemic. However, it also means that more than half of the boys (55%) have had mental problems, and despite the improvement, they are still double those who had emotional disorders in 2017.

Despite the positive break in the escalation, this chapter still contains data that makes it one of the main problems for youth. Anxiety diagnoses continue to rise at these ages, with 18% having received one; nearly 16% suffer from depression; more than one in four, 26.4%, have taken psychotropic drugs in the last year, a quarter without a prescription; and 16.5% have self-harmed frequently in the past twelve months, especially women and teenagers.

Unwanted loneliness increases

The barometer confirms a third worrying reality. The number of young people reporting unwanted loneliness continues to grow. Nine out of ten have experienced this problem at some point in the last year, but more gravely, more than a quarter (26.5%) suffer from unwanted social isolation frequently or always. Severe cases have increased by three and a half points in two years.

Another risky habit highlighted by the study is the negative association between vehicles and alcohol or drugs. One in three young people has ridden in a vehicle driven by someone under the influence of alcohol or other drugs in the last six months, and one in five has been the driver in such dangerous and illegal conditions. Three out of ten also admit to having driven recklessly.

The most positive data from the barometer are those indicating a general improvement in youth health, noted by 65%, which is a ten-point increase from 2023 and the best figure since the pandemic. This progress is also seen with 42.6% exercising almost every day—double the rate in 2019—and 56% saying they maintain a healthy diet, 18 points more than two years ago. However, this improvement in health habits is hindered by the 36% who report being quite concerned about their external image, nearly doubling the percentage from two years ago, with a sharp increase among girls and young people aged 20 to 24.