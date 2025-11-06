Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Images of the rescue.
Images of the rescue. CPB

Young Woman Rescued After Falling Near the Summit of Calpe's Peñón de Ifach

The 24-year-old dislocated her shoulder after veering off the path while ascending the iconic natural park

Alejandro Hernández

Calpe

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 09:55

Comenta

Firefighters rescued a 24-year-old woman by helicopter after she slipped while nearing the summit of the Peñón de Ifach in Calpe. During the fall, she dislocated her shoulder, causing dizziness and nausea, according to the rescue team.

The incident occurred at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, November 5th, as the young woman was enjoying her ascent of one of Spain's most beautiful natural parks. Following the alert, the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium deployed the Alpha 01 helicopter and the mountain rescue group (GER).

With the helicopter hovering over the accident site, the rescuer descended with a harness and lifted the injured woman into the aircraft. She was then transported to the Peñón de Ifach helipad, where medical services awaited her. The operation concluded at 2:19 PM.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El Hércules ata a Mehdi Puch por dos temporadas
  2. 2 El partido homenaje a Delibasic en el Rico Pérez ya tiene fecha
  3. 3 Los jesuitas apartan a un sacerdote por presuntos abusos a un menor en Alicante
  4. 4 Swiss anuncia una nueva ruta a Suiza desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  5. 5 Simulacro de accidente en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche: un avión choca contra una bandada de pájaros y cae al mar
  6. 6 Un policía salva la vida a un menor que iba a lanzarse al vacío en Alicante: «Sé feliz, te deseo lo mejor»
  7. 7 Descubren un nuevo yacimiento arqueológico submarino frente a las costas de La Vila Joiosa
  8. 8 Detectan un brote de sarna en una residencia de Catral con 14 casos confirmados
  9. 9 Más de 20.000 análisis pendientes en Alicante tras la huelga de los Técnicos Superiores Sanitarios
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 5 de noviembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Young Woman Rescued After Falling Near the Summit of Calpe's Peñón de Ifach