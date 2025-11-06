Young Woman Rescued After Falling Near the Summit of Calpe's Peñón de Ifach The 24-year-old dislocated her shoulder after veering off the path while ascending the iconic natural park

Alejandro Hernández Calpe Thursday, 6 November 2025, 09:55

Firefighters rescued a 24-year-old woman by helicopter after she slipped while nearing the summit of the Peñón de Ifach in Calpe. During the fall, she dislocated her shoulder, causing dizziness and nausea, according to the rescue team.

The incident occurred at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, November 5th, as the young woman was enjoying her ascent of one of Spain's most beautiful natural parks. Following the alert, the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium deployed the Alpha 01 helicopter and the mountain rescue group (GER).

With the helicopter hovering over the accident site, the rescuer descended with a harness and lifted the injured woman into the aircraft. She was then transported to the Peñón de Ifach helipad, where medical services awaited her. The operation concluded at 2:19 PM.