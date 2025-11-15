Young Man, 22, Dies in Guadalajara While Intervening in a Fight Between Two Groups The young man slipped and hit his head on the ground while trying to separate both sides involved in the brawl.

J. M. L. Guadalajara Saturday, 15 November 2025

El Casar, a town in Guadalajara, is mourning this weekend following the death of one of its residents, a 22-year-old man, during a fight between two groups of young people.

The incident occurred on Friday night on a central street in this town of 13,600 inhabitants. The young man had the misfortune of slipping and hitting his head on the ground while trying to separate the participants in the brawl. Medical teams dispatched to the scene - an emergency doctor, a mobile ICU, and a basic life support ambulance - were unable to save his life. The Civil Guard has launched an investigation to clarify what happened.

The deceased young man was well-known in El Casar as he was the coach of the town's youth futsal team. The town council issued a statement on Saturday expressing that the municipality is "broken with grief" over this death. The Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation also issued a condolence statement regarding the incident.

Residents of this town have long been complaining on social media about the lack of security personnel in the area. In this regard, the mayor of El Casar, José Luis González Lamola, from the PP, stated that "it is understandable that residents feel that the State's security forces are never sufficient, but the barracks' staffing is almost at full capacity, and we will soon add two more local police officers."